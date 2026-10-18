Two-way star Travis Hunter scores TD and makes interception in Jags’ 34-31 loss in London

LONDON (AP) — Travis Hunter’s wild Wembley day showcased the two-way star’s immense talent, even in a losing effort.

Hunter caught a touchdown pass and picked off a C.J. Stroud pass in the other end zone in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville’s 34-31 loss on Sunday.

There were hiccups, too, including a costly pass interference call in the red zone.

Still, the second-year player showcased why the Jaguars made the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

“He definitely helped put us in a position to win that game today,” coach Liam Coen said.

The Jags had been playing Hunter almost exclusively at cornerback this season, but he got more involved in the offense Sunday. He caught four passes for 59 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Hunter caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to cut Houston's lead to 31-28.

He then picked off Stroud in the end zone, and Cam Little connected on a 60-yard field goal to tie the score. The Texans still had enough time to move down the field and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Hunter's two-for made him just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era, including the playoffs, to both score a touchdown and intercept a pass in the same game.

“It’s definitely a special place for me,” he said of Wembley Stadium, where a year ago he scored his first NFL touchdown. “Every time I’ve come me out here I’m able to shine and do what I have to do. But we just got to continue to win. I need more wins here.”

Hunter made three defenders miss on a 26-yard reception in the third quarter.

“Travis played awesome, made some huge plays for us, gave us a spark,” Lawrence said. “It was cool to get him involved. He’s special with the ball in his hands.”

Hunter was flagged for pass interference on Nico Collins to give the Texans first-and-goal from the 1 late in the first half. They scored — Foster Moreau ’s second TD catch — for a 17-14 lead.

Collins early in the game put a stutter step on Hunter and got past him for a 42-yard catch to the Jacksonville 9. That led to Houston’s first touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

“My teammates came to me and just told me, after I gave up that deep ball, ‘Travis just go out there and be yourself, next-play mindset,’” he said. “They kept me uplifted.”

Hunter felt like Collins had pushed off on another deep ball on the drive where he picked off Stroud.

“My mindset was just turn it around and just go out there and make a play when the opportunity presents itself,” he said.

On his touchdown, he told the coach "'I’m ready to go whenever you’re ready for me.’ He put me in the right position and called the right play for me to go out there and do what I do.”

Coen suggested there's more to come from Hunter offensively.

“That was part of the plan, getting him a little bit more involved early, made some critical plays for us on both sides of the football obviously,” Coen said. “I was proud of the way he competed, made some plays for us on offense. Got to keep building off of it.”

Lawrence had a big day — finishing 24 of 41 for 306 yards with four touchdown passes. But he also threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter. He was trying to get the ball to the back of the end zone to Jakobi Meyers.

“We don’t need to go soul-searching or anything like that,” Lawrence said. “It’s just how can we continue to do the little things better and better, because they cost you in these tight games.”

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