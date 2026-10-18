Ty Dieffenbach’s stunning rise: UCLA’s former 3rd-string QB leads unbeaten Bruins

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach began the season as UCLA's third-string quarterback. He's running the show now for the 12th-ranked Bruins, the only undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

The 21-year-old was 23 of 33 for 264 yards with one sack and one interception in the Bruins' 17-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night in his first start of the season.

“What a warrior, all the way around,” Bruins coach Bob Chesney said. “To stand in there and have the confidence to do what he did, the third-down throws that he was able to make and see the game clean as can be, it was a really reassuring day.”

Dieffenbach took over in the second half of last week's win at then-No. 13 Oregon after Nico Iamaleava injured his leg . He leapfrogged Maddon Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, on the depth chart.

“We all were very confident in him and felt like he can have this type of game,” Chesney said. “He sees the game well, he throws a nice football, he's accurate, he's on time.”

The Bruins (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are sure to move into the top 10 on Monday, a stunning turnaround from last year when they won just three games and coach DeShaun Foster was fired after an 0-3 start.

“We're just getting started, for real,” Dieffenbach said.

Dieffenbach commanded the Rose Bowl field, where he used to attend games with his older brother who was a UCLA student. Among the 36,045 fans on Saturday was a contingent from his hometown of Agoura, about 38 miles away.

“It was awesome seeing all them show up,” he said. “I love all them and I appreciate them.”

Hearing “California Love” blare from the speakers before the fourth quarter, with lights flashing and fans holding up four fingers in the school's traditional 4's Up gesture, brought back memories for Dieffenbach.

“Five years ago I was sitting in the stands like watching guys do this, and now I'm there," he said. “It was just special to me.”

Dieffenbach traveled a circuitous route to Westwood. In high school, he began as a wide receiver but impressed his coach with his throwing in practice enough that he switched to quarterback to fill a need.

He moved on to Pitt, where in two seasons he never appeared in a game. The Panthers wanted him to move to tight end, but he wanted to remain a quarterback, so he hit the transfer portal.

Dieffenbach headed back to California, ending up at Cal Poly in the central coast town of San Luis Obispo. He started nine of 11 games, throwing for 1,305 yards, nine TDs and nine interceptions while rushing for 321 yards and four scores.

In January, he transferred to UCLA, where Chesney had just arrived from James Madison tasked with reviving the once proud program.

The Badgers bottled up UCLA's run game while cutting the lead to 10-7 going into the fourth quarter, but Dieffenbach stayed cool. He made clutch throws and converted third downs in a gutsy performance.

“His confidence never wavered and our confidence in him never wavered,” Chesney said. “His belief in himself and his receivers certainly stood out.”

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