CHICAGO (AP) — It was a costly mistake by Jordyn Tyson and the New Orleans Saints. And a big play by Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears.

New Orleans had the ball on its 7 in the fourth quarter when Tyler Shough dropped back to pass. Tyson was supposed to chip Sweat before beginning his route, but he missed the assignment and Sweat beat right tackle Mason Murphy on his way to a big safety in Chicago's 21-13 win on Sunday.

“There should be a chipper there, yes,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said. “Jordyn ran the route and didn’t do the initial protection element of it, chipping and then running the route.”

Sweat's fourth sack of the season gave Chicago a 21-10 lead with 12:55 left. It was his first career safety and the first one by Chicago since Jan. 2, 2022, against the New York Giants.

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Shough was sacked six times, including three by All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

“They have a really good defense, really good team,” Shough said. "So we knew it was going to be a battle for sure, but we felt like we were in it every single play.”

Sweat and the rest of Chicago's defensive line has benefitted from Simmons' presence. Simmons, who also played with Sweat at Mississippi State, was acquired in a trade with Tennessee on Oct. 29.

“It’s a race. Who’s going to get there first?” Sweat said. “Obviously, he was getting there a little faster than a couple of the other people.”

Tyson, 22, was selected by New Orleans (3-7) with the No. 8 pick in the draft. The rookie receiver missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, but he had 11 receptions for 80 yards in last weekend's 20-17 loss to Carolina in his second NFL game.

He was targeted twice against Chicago (8-2) and finished with one catch for 6 yards. He was off the field for a prolonged stretch, but Moore took the blame for his absence.

“Just the sequencing of those personnel groups. I’ve just got to do a better job of getting him in there on a few more of those occasions," Moore said. "We stayed on the ball a few times and tried to keep their certain personnel group on defense so we could execute some plays and it kind of kept Jordyn off on a few occasions.”

On the safety, Shough said he was working through his progression when he was brought down by Sweat.

“We’re expecting a chip on the right side there,” Shough said. "So we had (a missed assignment) and obviously crucial one there. But, in retrospect, maybe I stepped up earlier in the run, but it’s hard. You’re expecting some presence there, but he did a good job. So just unfortunate.”

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