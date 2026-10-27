UCLA eyes a first Big Ten title and deep NCAA run, led by 17-year-old Serb Nikola Kusturica

UCLA (24-12, 13-7)

The 22nd-ranked Bruins have the talent to challenge for their first Big Ten title in their third year in the league. They have a mix of proven veterans and youthful energy necessary for a deep NCAA Tournament run. The school that owns a record 11 national titles has been knocked out in the second round the last two years, with its last Final Four appearance in 2021.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Nikola Kusturica, the 17-year-old Serb who is already considered a future top pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 wing gives UCLA one of the longest perimeter trios in the country, along with 6-8 returning two-way starter Eric Dailey Jr. and 6-4 junior Trent Perry, who become a reliable scoring option last season. Kusturica figures to have two seasons in Westwood before becoming old enough to meet the draft's minimum age requirement of 19. Also watch newcomers Joe Philo, a 6-8 forward, and 18-year-old Gunars Grinvalds of Latvia, a 6-7 forward who made his debut in both Spain's Liga ACB and EuroLeague last year.

Departures and arrivals

The Bruins lost leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. They added combo guards Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech) and Azavier Robinson (Butler) to help fill Dent's scoring and playmaking roles. Filip Jovic (Auburn), Philon and senior Xavier Booker will try to replace Bilodeau's scoring and rebounding presence.

Top games

The Bruins open on Nov. 2 against No. 5 Arizona in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series. Notable non-conference games are No. 15 Gonzaga on Dec. 5 in Anaheim, California, and a Dec. 29 meeting against San Diego State at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins open Big Ten play on Dec. 1 against Oregon, host Michigan State on Jan. 9, host defending national champion Michigan on Jan. 26, visit Illinois on Feb. 2 and play crosstown rival USC on Feb. 13 and March 6.

Facts and figures

The Bruins were among the top 10 in the league in several categories last season, including No. 1 in turnover margin at plus-3.4. ... They were second in 3-point percentage at 37.9.

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