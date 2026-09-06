UCLA opens Bob Chesney era with a 45-24 win over former Pac-12 rival California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Wayne Knight ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter following interceptions by Ta'Shawn James and UCLA opened the Bob Chesney era with a 45-24 victory over California on Saturday night.

Both teams entered the season with new coaches and high hopes but Chesney's team got the best against Tosh Lupoi's Golden Bears by capitalizing on the late miscues by quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Knight, who came from James Madison along with Chesney, scored on a 31-yard run midway through the fourth one play after James' first interception on a pass that went off Ian Strong's hands. Knight then made it 38-24 when he scored on a 4-yard run with 2:58 to play following the second takeaway by James.

Anthony Woods sealed the win a 53-yard touchdown run.

Knight finished with 71 yards rushing and three TDs. Nico Iamaleava threw for 184 yards and ran for a score.

Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and two TDs but turned the ball over three times.

The former Pac-12 rivals met at least once every year from 1933-2023 before the series took a break when UCLA left for the Big Ten and Cal joined the ACC. The realignment that started when the Bruins left the Pac-12 with USC has raised the rancor between the schools and led to a ruling by the UC Regents where UCLA has to pay Cal $10 million annually in what is known as “Calimony.”

The teams traded TDs on the opening drives and then the final two minutes of the first half were especially eventful. It started when Sagapolutele lost a fumble on a sack in his own territory. Iamaleava then threw an interception in the red zone to Kingston Lopa in the final minute of the half.

Sagapolutele then led an 87-yard drive in 38 seconds featuring a 49-yard pass to Strong and an 8-yard TD to Mason Mini that made it 21-17 with 13 seconds left.

But Iamaleava completed a 43-yard pass to Mikey Matthews on the first play following the kickoff that set up Mateen Bhaghani's 38-yard field goal that made it 24-17 at the half.

Cal tied the game midway through the third on Adam Mohammed's 1-yard run.

The Takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins offense looked far more potent under the new staff with the eight plays from scrimmage of at least 20 yards the most in any game for UCLA since 2023.

Cal: The Bears looked to be in position to get a win in Lupoi's debut with an energetic sellout crowd of 54,283 before wilting in the fourth.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday.

Cal: At Syracuse on Saturday.

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