UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC accuse FIFA of 'deception' and 'breach of trust' over World Cup plans

UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC believe that FIFA president Gianni Infantino's recent plans to sell an interest in the World Cup was a “fundamental breach of trust” with the institutions world soccer's governing body serves.

In an “open letter to the football family” revealed on Monday, UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC also said that “when trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”

UEFA runs soccer in Europe, CONCACAF does the same for North, Central America and the Caribbean, while the AFC governs the sport in Asia.

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