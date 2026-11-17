LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has sanctioned Israeli construction and property development companies it says are involved in building West Bank settlements, the first concrete step in Britain’s previously announced effort to slow the expansion of settlements and preserve the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The sanctions are the first announced since Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Sept. 8 that Britain would toughen its stance toward its longtime ally. His announcement followed Israel’s decision to seek bids to build 1,200 homes in the E1 area east of Jerusalem and an increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

The long-discussed E1 project would effectively cut off eastern Jerusalem from Palestinian population centers in the occupied West Bank, harming the prospects for a viable independent Palestinian state, Britain says.

“Illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank is destroying the prospects of a two-state solution, so today we are sanctioning companies involved in this activity and disrupting their access to the finance that enables it,” Miliband said in a video posted on X. “And our warning to companies thinking about being part of settlement expansion, including the unconscionable E1 project, is clear: We will clamp down on you.”

Britain has long been one of Israel’s staunchest allies. Miliband recently described himself as a “proud British Jew” whose grandmother survived the Holocaust.

But the U.K. government has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s government as the war in Gaza has drawn tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets of London and other cities. Earlier this year, Britain joined five other Western countries in imposing additional sanctions on settlers and settlements.

The latest measures target eight property development and construction firms, as well as Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement that has blocked humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza, the government said.

The companies are Har Hevron Development Co., Hemdat Shomron, S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development, Lev HaHar Yazamut, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 and Z.F. Building Co.

All eight companies and Tzav 9 are now subject to U.K. asset freezes, and people associated with them will be barred from serving as directors of U.K.-based companies.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Announcing Britain’s plans Sept. 8, Miliband said Israel had crossed a “long-standing red line” by advancing the E1 project. First proposed in the 1990s, it has been repeatedly delayed by international opposition. Israel’s outgoing government, dominated by settler leaders, has begun seeking bids to build several thousand homes.

Miliband said Britain would target companies that facilitate settlement building, block the import of goods produced in the settlements and ban advertising for settlement land. Britain also plans to extend its international human rights regime to “enable swifter action to deter settlement expansion” and place restrictions on some arms exports to Israel, he said.

He said the full legislative package would be in place within six to nine months.

After Miliband’s September speech, the Israeli government banned a number of British members of Parliament from entering the country and downgraded Britain's Jerusalem consulate , which focused on West Bank issues. The move forced 20 staff members to leave the country.

“We know that we have many friends in Britain. Unfortunately we have a hostile Labour government that is consistently operating against the state of Israel, and it has left us no choice but to respond to its hostile actions,'' Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at the time.