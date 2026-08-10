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Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk kills 12, authorities say

Ukrainian drone strike on Nizhnekamsk killed 12 and wounded 39; Tatarstan region authorities confirmed Monday

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Ucrania; Guerra en ucrania; Rusia; Kyiv; Kiev; mundo
Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk kills 12, authorities sayUkrainian Emergency Service

A Ukrainian drone attack Monday on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk killed 12 people and wounded 39 others, authorities in the Tatarstan region said.

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drones almost daily in recent months. The barrage has caused fuel shortages in Russia, eaten into Russian refining capacity, and unsettled the Russian public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is a campaign to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table and stop his more than 4-year-old invasion .

Nizhnekamsk came under a “massive” drone attack targeting industrial and civilian facilities on Monday morning, according to the press service of Tatarstan’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Nizhnekamsk is roughly 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and has a population of about 240,000. The city is an important oil refining hub, home to two refineries and a petrochemical plant.

“We do deliver entirely justified responses, and every Russian strike will be met with our response. Russia’s war will be felt more and more at their own home – in Russia,” Zelenskyy said late Sunday on social media.

“The only reason this is still continuing is Russia’s unwillingness to end this war.”

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

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