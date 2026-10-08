Unbeaten, defense-led Vikings head south to face the struggling Saints and QB Tyler Shough

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Tyler Shough's 14th career start will be among the toughest tests of his young career — and he knows it.

“There is going to be times where Minnesota is going to get us,” Shough said this week after studying the Vikings' blitz-heavy defense, which ranks first in the NFL in sacks with 16.

“They are going to make good plays,” Shough continued, “but we cannot let that compound into another play.”

New Orleans (1-3) is desperate to close out a three-game homestand with a victory after dropping its previous two games, the latest in lopsided fashion to rival Atlanta last Monday night.

A victory over the Vikings (4-0) on Sunday in the Superdome could go a long way toward restoring confidence in the direction the Saints are headed under second-year coach Kellen Moore.

All the Saints have to do is figure out how to score on a Minnesota defense that has allowed an NFL-low 12.8 points per game.

“It's going to be a really good challenge,” Shough said. “We get a really good chance to kind of show what we can do.”

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said the key to his unit's success has been his personnel.

“It’s their defense, not mine,” Flores said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who get it, and we’re all working together.”

Linebacker Blake Cashman gives Flores credit for being innovative and increasing the roles of players who show they can handle that.

The result is not only frequent blitzing, but pass-rush schemes that are disguised and can feature a variety of players.

“It's obviously a great scheme and they also have great players that understand what is being asked of them,” Saints guard David Edwards said. “The stress comes with identifying who’s coming.”

Meanwhile, Edwards, who spent the previous three seasons with the contending Buffalo Bills and was part of two Super Bowl teams with the Los Angeles Rams before that, said he has been gratified by the Saints' response to their poor showing against the Falcons.

“The message hasn’t changed. The process hasn’t changed — and that’s the hallmark of a winning operation,” Edwards said. “Games like that may happen, but it’s your response and your approach to the next week that matters.”

Similarly, Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson said his team is trying to guard against complacency after coming out of the gate fast.

“You can’t get too high on your high horse or else you get humbled really quick,” Wilson said. “We have to be really critical of ourselves, especially in times like these.”

Need to know

Minnesota (4-0) at New Orleans (1-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Vikings by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Vikings 3-1; Saints 2-2.

Last week: Vikings beat Dolphins 15-10 ; Saints lost to Falcons 45-24.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Saints 27-19 on Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Series record: Vikings lead 25-13.

Matchup to watch

The Vikings' blitz-heavy defensive front against a Saints offensive line that has struggled in the running game and consequently has struggled to hold up under sustained pressure in apparent passing situations. Shough will try to diagnose Flores' disguised blitzes and make quick decisions about where to distribute the ball.

Stats and stuff

-- The Vikings are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL — 4-0 for the 11th time in the franchise’s 66 seasons, the first since 2022. They’ve won nine straight, including their last five games last season.

-- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, a native of the New Orleans area who played at LSU, is on track to return after a one-game absence with a sprained ankle. The 2020 first-round draft pick hasn't played in his hometown since his rookie year.

-- The Vikings have multiple sacks in 32 of 39 games since the start of the 2024 season, including the playoffs. That’s the most in the NFL in that span. They’ve also recorded at least one sack in 32 straight, the longest active run in the league.

-- The Vikings have had three players win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award over the last three weeks: Will Reichard after making all five of his field-goal tries against Miami, Myles Price after a punt return TD at Tampa Bay, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers after blocking a field-goal attempt at Chicago.

— Shough passed for 286 yards and a TD for the Saints in Week 4 and leads all QBs in completions (121) and attempts (180). He ranks third with 1,203 yards passing and his nine TD passes this season are tied for third.

— Saints RB Alvin Kamara had two TDs rushing in Week 4, his first scores this season. Kamara needs 5 yards receiving to become sixth player in NFL history with 5,000-plus career yards rushing and receiving

— WR Chris Olave led the Saints with eight catches for 116 yards in Week 4, his 15th career game with 100-plus yards receiving. Olave's 35 receptions and 491 yards this season receiving both rank second in the NFL.

— Saints second-year WR Devaughn Vele had his second TD catch of the season against the Falcons last week.

— Saints TE Juwan Johnson has three TD catches this season, tied for second among all players at his position.

— Saints defensive end Chase Young has had at least 1 1/2 sacks in two of his past three games and has at least one sack in five of his past games in the Superdome.

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, contributed to this report.

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