Unbeaten Vikings' dominant defense presents an untimely test for Daniel Jones and the reeling Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones made a pit stop with the Minnesota Vikings two years ago, when the eighth-year quarterback got an up-close look at the confusing and disruptive defense he's tasked this week with trying to solve.

The Vikings and their league-leading pass rush will present a significant challenge for Jones and the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, with the crowd noise at U.S. Bank Stadium as an added inconvenience.

“I saw them in practice a little bit. It’s a little different than preparing for a game and playing in a game, so we go off of what we see on film, what they’ve done this year, and then have a plan for that,” said Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft by the New York Giants who joined the Colts last season. “But it’s a good system. There’s no question about it. They’re good with what they do. It’s different than what you see in a normal week.”

Jones, who parlayed a standout performance at Minnesota in a wild-card round win in the 2022 postseason into a new contract valued at $160 million, was cut by the Giants halfway into the first year of that hefty extension. The Vikings snagged Jones as a backup to Sam Darnold they could also evaluate as a potential future starter.

“Our experience with him was nothing but positive, and so to me he’s got a little bit more insight instead of some other guys as far as what we do,” said Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose blitz-driven group leads the NFL in several statistical categories including sacks per pass attempt.

“We may have to add a few wrinkles, change a few calls, that he may be privy to that some other guys aren’t.”

When the Vikings decided not to re-sign Darnold, who went on to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last season, the Vikings were banking on being able to bring Jones back to compete with J.J. McCarthy as the 2024 first-round draft pick debuted following knee surgery that wiped out his rookie season.

But Jones prioritized the assurance of a starting job and signed instead with the Colts, where he played well until a torn Achilles tendon in early December and a tough schedule down the stretch toppled the team's 8-2 start.

The Colts are reeling again this season at 2-4, having fired general manager Chris Ballard at the beginning of the week.

“It definitely makes you feel something," Jones said. "You understand kind of what’s at stake, so we know we’ve got to play better.”

The Vikings, meanwhile, are 5-0 and refreshed from a bye week that should allow wide receiver Jordan Addison, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back Jordan Mason to return from recent injuries.

“I feel like everybody still has the juice flowing,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We definitely haven't got that full potential yet."

Need to know

Indianapolis (2-4) at Minnesota (5-0).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Vikings by 6½.

Against the spread: Colts 3-3; Vikings 4-1.

Last week: Colts lost to Titans 26-20; Vikings had bye, beat Saints 23-13 on Oct. 11.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Colts 21-13 on Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Series record: Colts lead 18-9-1.

Matchup to watch

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Vikings LBs Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson. Taylor, the three-time Pro Bowl pick who led the NFL last season with 323 rushing attempts and 18 rushing touchdowns, has yet to have a 100-yard game and is averaging a career-low 4 yards per carry. Cashman and Wilson, with their combined 18 years of experience in the league, have been the heartbeat of the defense. Cashman has 10 quarterback pressures, per Sportradar, the most in the NFL among all inside linebackers.

Stats and stuff

— The Colts have lost 11 of their past 13 games, since starting last season 8-2. They've dropped seven consecutive road games.

— Jones had a season-high 269 passing yards against the Titans. He has just four touchdown passes against six interceptions this season.

— Colts safety Cam Bynum, who played for the Vikings from 2021-24, had his first interception of the season last week.

— This is the third time in five seasons the Colts visit the Vikings, twice as the extra interconference opponent under the NFL scheduling formula for a 17th game that was enacted in 2021. The Vikings used the biggest comeback in league history, down 33 points at halftime, to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime in 2022.

— The Vikings have won 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. They missed the playoffs last season despite a five-game winning streak to finish 9-8.

— Aaron Jones has 97 rushing attempts for 410 yards for the Vikings, the most of his 10-year career through the first five games of a season.

— Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy had two interceptions in the most recent game against the Saints. The Vikings have a league-leading plus-six turnover margin entering Week 7.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here