UNC's Bill Belichick says son and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is on medical leave

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, is on medical leave, his father said Thursday morning.

The Tar Heels are in the second week of preseason camp. UNC opens the season Aug. 29 against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

“It's a medical situation so I really can't make any further comment on that,” Belichick said, adding only that the team hoped to have him back “as soon as possible” when asked about a timeline for his return.

He also said the defensive staff already works “collectively” when asked how the team would adjust during his son's absence.

UNC's defense improved as a 4-8 season wore on , ranking 38th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in total defense (336.9 yards) while finishing tied for 20th with 2.67 sacks per game.

Steve Belichick joined his father's staff ahead of the NFL coaching great's first college season last year, following a year as the University of Washington's defensive coordinator. Before that, he had worked on his father's staff with the NFL's New England Patriots.

Last week the school announced general manager Michael Lombardi had been placed on paid administrative leave and was the subject of a school investigation.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football