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US Coast Guard says it has rescued at least 16 from the water off Mexico's Baja Coast

Sixteen individuals were rescued off the Mexican coast; authorities are searching for others missing from the vessel

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LA NACION
US Coast Guard says it has rescued at least 16 from the water off Mexico's Baja Coast
US Coast Guard says it has rescued at least 16 from the water off Mexico's Baja Coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least 16 people seen floating in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s Baja California coast were rescued in the predawn hours Friday and authorities were searching for several others, a U.S. Coast Guard official said.

Petty Officer Chris Sappey said at about 1 a.m. PT several people were spotted floating in the water about 140 miles west of Ensenada. Sappey said it was unclear why people were in the water and no vessel has been found. He said one person who was rescued said as many as 27 people were on board a boat. Sappey had no further details about what the people were doing.

The area is a known route for migrant smugglers headed north to California. Over the years, several boats carrying migrants through rough surf have ended in deaths.

Those being rescued were being taken to hospitals in San Diego, Sappey said.

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