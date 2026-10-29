US economy grows at brisk 3.4% pace in third quarter on strong consumer spending and AI investment
The national economy expanded by 3.4 percent last quarter; rising consumer spending drove the significant growth surge
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WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a healthy 3.4% annual pace from July through September, accelerating from the second quarter on strong consumer spending and investment in artificial intelligence.
The expansion in third-quarter gross domestic product – the nation’s output of goods and services – was faster than the 2.2% growth registered from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Consumer spending rose at a brisk 3.8% clip in the third quarter, and business investment was up sharply, reflecting the AI boom.
The American economy – by far, the world’s biggest – has proven resilient in the face of higher energy prices caused by the fighting with Iran.
Economists had expected GDP to grow 3% in the third quarter, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.
Thursday’s report was the first of three Commerce Department estimates of third-quarter GDP growth.
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