US economy grows at brisk 3.4% pace in third quarter on strong consumer spending and AI investment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a healthy 3.4% annual pace from July through September, accelerating from the second quarter on strong consumer spending and investment in artificial intelligence.

The expansion in third-quarter gross domestic product – the nation’s output of goods and services – was faster than the 2.2% growth registered from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Consumer spending rose at a brisk 3.8% clip in the third quarter, and business investment was up sharply, reflecting the AI boom.

The American economy – by far, the world’s biggest – has proven resilient in the face of higher energy prices caused by the fighting with Iran.

Economists had expected GDP to grow 3% in the third quarter, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.

Thursday’s report was the first of three Commerce Department estimates of third-quarter GDP growth.