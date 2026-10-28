US imposes sanctions on Rwandan defense ministry over involvement in eastern Congo conflict

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions on Rwanda 's defense ministry on Wednesday over the country's involvement in mineral-rich eastern Congo , where fighting continues between the Congolese government and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels despite peace efforts from the Trump administration.

The sanctions come after a U.S.-mediated peace agreement was signed late last year by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Washington, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following the signing of the deal, Trump proudly announced: “Today, we’re succeeding where so many others have failed.” However, these efforts have so far had little impact on the situation on the ground, where fighting continues.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on the Rwandan ministry of defense, which it said “deployed thousands of troops across eastern DRC’s North and South Kivu provinces, where they conduct operations alongside M23 and provide the armed group with military equipment, supplies, logistical support, and training.”

Rwandan authorities have also “introduced advanced weaponry to the battlefield, including surface to air missile systems and jamming equipment, creating risks for civilian aviation in eastern DRC,” the statement added.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo, along the border with Rwanda, in a decades-long conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. M23 took control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, as well as other key cities in eastern Congo in a lightning assault last year.

Congo, the United States and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23. Rwanda's government has consistently denied backing armed groups in Congo, though U.N. experts have said they found evidence that Rwandan troops have fought alongside and directed M23.

“Rwanda must halt its support for M23 and withdraw its troops from eastern DRC,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on social media on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. also announced sanctions on Zigama Credit and Savings Society, a Rwandan financial institution which it said has “played a key role in facilitating Rwanda’s support” to M23 and its political wing, the Congo River Alliance.

Earlier this year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Rwandan Defense Forces and four of its senior officials for supporting M23.

The U.N. has called the conflict in eastern Congo “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”