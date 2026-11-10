US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia

LONDON (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army was arrested Tuesday in England on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, counterterror police said. The arrest comes during heightened concern over threats to American forces stationed in Britain and tension between Moscow and much of Europe .

The 41-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023: assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

U.S. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the Army's Counterintelligence Command, described the suspect as a senior soldier but offered no other details on his identity in a news release. When asked for more details, U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command declined to provide more information about the case.

The Metropolitan Police said its counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military. In the news release, FBI Director Kash Patel called it an “important arrest" dealing with allegations of espionage that are of “utmost concern” for the U.S. and its allies.

“This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said.

The suspect was in custody at a London police station, officials said. Searches were conducted at two locations in Gloucestershire, a county about 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of London.

Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterrorism investigations, indicating no connection with a suspected terror plot linked to Iran in September at a U.S.-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, near Gloucester.

After the threat, the U.S. Air Force withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran from RAF Fairford. The Air Force this week also relocated aircraft from another base in Britain — RAF Mildenhall — because of a threat, which The Wall Street Journal reported was related to Iran.

Tuesday's arrest near Gloucester appears to be separate from those incidents, with authorities saying the case was related to Russia.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press has tracked around 200 incidents of sabotage and malign activity across Europe blamed on Russia by Western officials that included organizing plots to set fire to warehouses , launching drones and trying to kill enemies abroad as well as stealing defense technology and carrying out cyberattacks on critical European infrastructure .

One of the most recent incidents was an attempted drone attack on a German airport in August that officials blamed on Russia. It prompted Germany to shut a Russian consulate.

Toropin reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Ben Finley in Washington contributed to this report.