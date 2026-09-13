US wins fifth straight women's FIBA World Cup title, beating France 97-79

BERLIN (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Jackie Young added 18 and the U.S. beat France 97-79 on Sunday to win its fifth consecutive women's FIBA World Cup championship.

The victory extended the Americans' streak to 36 straight World Cup wins, dating back to the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup, where they lost to Russia.

By coming in second, France had its best finish in this tournament. But it was a disappointment after France lost by only one point to the Americans in the 2024 Paris Olympic final and thought this would be a chance for a breakthrough win.

The U.S. improved to 9-0 in gold-medal games since finishing second in 1983 to the Soviet Union.

Dominique Malonga scored 21 points and Gabby Williams added 20 for France.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here