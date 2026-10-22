Utah among trio of 6-0 Big 12 teams, puts FBS-best 12-game win streak on line vs. No. 14 Houston

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

No. 14 Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 10 Utah (6-0, 3-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Utah, one of three undefeated teams in the Big 12, has the nation's longest active FBS winning streak at 12 games , and that includes their last eight conference games. The Utes are 6-0 for the first time since 2015. Morgan Scalley is the school's first head coach in his first full season to win the first six games.

Houston has a four-game winning streak since a 28-26 loss at Texas Tech, one of the other undefeated teams, after quarterback Conner Weigman came up just inches short of a 2-point conversion in the final minute.

The Cougars are playing back-to-back regular-season games as a ranked team against another ranked team for the first time since 1977. Weigman threw five touchdowns last week in a 35-32 home win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma State.

The undercard

No. 8 Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0) at Cincinnati (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (FS1)

Cincinnati will be looking to end a two-game losing streak. The Bearcats' last win over a top-10 team was at No. 9 Notre Dame in 2021 on the way to making the four-team College Football Playoff. Transfer quarterback JC French IV, who succeeded two-year starter Brendan Sorsby, threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns last week against West Virginia.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech, but after going through spring drills was ruled ineligible for gambling during his college career and in June dropped his suit against the NCAA seeking to regain his eligibility.

Will Hammond, who tore the ACL in his right knee in a start for the Red Raiders last October and missed spring drills, was ready for the start of this season. Tech is trying for its first 7-0 start since 2013.

Impact players

— Transfer defensive end Koron Howard became the first TCU player since 2022 with three sacks in a game, in a win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) are home against West Virginia (4-3, 1-3).

— BYU sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier has thrown for 553 yards, run for 154 and accounted for five TDs (three passing, two rushing) in two games since standout running back LJ Martin got hurt. Bachmeier had two TD runs and threw the game-winning score in the final 2 minutes of Saturday's win over Notre Dame . The. No. 2 Cougars (6-0, 3-0) now go to UCF (3-3, 1-2).

— Arizona State's Reed Harris, a transfer from Boston College, leads Big 12 receivers with eight touchdowns and 108.8 yards receiving per game. The Sun Devils (3-3, 1-2) now host Kansas State (4-2, 1-2), the league's top passing defense, allowing only 136.3 yards per game.

Inside the numbers

Oklahoma State has scored more than 30 points in five consecutive games for the first time since 2022. The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1) are home against Colorado (2-4, 0-3), which has a four-game losing streak. ... The Big 12 has three 6-0 teams for the first time since 2015. ... No. 25 Arizona (5-1, 2-1) is off to its best start since 6-1 in 2014. The Wildcats host Iowa State (3-3, 1-2). ... Utah is set for its 100th consecutive home sellout at Rice-Eccles Stadium since the start of the 2010 season. ... This is the first weekend with all 16 Big 12 teams playing conference games.

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