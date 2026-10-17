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Vatican says Pope Leo to be released from the hospital Saturday, 4 days after lung cancer surgery

The leader is discharged following lung cancer surgery; he will resume public duties with a blessing this Sunday

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Castel Gandolfo; papa León; Papa león XIV; Mundo; italia
Vatican says Pope Leo to be released from the hospital Saturday, 4 days after lung cancer surgeryVatican Pool - Corbis - Getty Images Europe

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV is being released from the hospital on Saturday, four days after lung cancer surgery, and will deliver the traditional noon blessing Sunday from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced.

The 71-year-old Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma , the most common type of lung cancer.

His personal physician and surgeon said in a separate statement that Leo was “deemed fit for discharge from the hospital” based on blood test results and a chest X-ray performed Saturday morning along with an assessment of his clinical condition.

He is set to leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican, the Vatican said in a brief statement.

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