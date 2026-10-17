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Vehicle drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring more

A vehicle drove onto a soccer field in Kansas; two people died and multiple others were injured in the crash

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Vehicle drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring more
Vehicle drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring moreTWITTER - TWITTER

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A person drove a vehicle through a soccer field during a game in Kansas on Saturday, killing two people and sending multiple other victims to the hospital, authorities said.

One child and one adult were killed, Wichita police reported, without disclosing their ages.

Police said the driver was in custody but did not give further details about the person or say whether they believe it was intentional. Two minors were also in the vehicle.

Police, fire and EMS officials responded, and authorities said there was no further public threat.

Mayor Lily Wu advised people to avoid the area during the investigation and said the news was heartbreaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved,” she said via Facebook.

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