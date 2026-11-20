METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints released veteran NFL safety Justin Reid on Friday, ending the 29-year-old defensive captain's stint with the club after a season and a half.

“I genuinely enjoyed my time here and have nothing but love and respect for this city and the people who make it so special," Reid said in a social media post. “In life and in sports, things don’t always go the way you planned or hoped they would. Unfortunately, this is one of those moments."

The move allows the 29-year-old Reid — a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs — to try to latch on with another team during the latter half of this season.

Saints coach Kellen Moore portrayed the decision to release Reid as mutual between the team and player.

“Good conversations. Love Justin. Felt like this was obviously the best for everyone,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said. “Justin's a good player, awesome person.”

While Moore declined Friday to go into detail about the conversations Reid had with the coaching staff and front office, he indicated that the Saints had decided to replace Reid in the starting lineup with Jordan Howden, a 2023 fifth-round draft choice.

“Jordan’s played a little bit more the last few weeks,” Moore noted. “He’s earned those opportunities.”

Howden will now join Julian Blackmon, acquired as a free agent in 2025, as the Saints starting safeties.

“That combination will be good," Moore said. “This will be a great opportunity for Jordan.”

Reid grew up near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now in his ninth NFL season out of Stanford. He joined the Saints as a free agent in 2025 and has started all 24 games in which he has appeared. He had one interception last season but none this season.

The 29-year-old Reid began his NFL career with Houston and later played for Kansas City, where he was part of two Super Bowl-winning Chiefs teams.

He'd hoped to help the Saints rebuild under coach Kellen Moore, who was hired in 2025, shortly after serving as offensive coordinator for the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles. That Eagles squad defeated Reid's Chiefs in the Super Bowl the season in New Orleans.

The Saints went 6-11 in 2025 and entered this weekend at 3-6. They are scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday.

“That doesn’t change the love and respect I have for this organization or this city,” Reid said. “I truly want to see this team and this city thrive. No one deserves it more than New Orleans and the Saints.”

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