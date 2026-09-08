Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Victims of Miami cargo jet crash were in van used by plane cleaners

A cargo jet crashed at Miami International Airport; the incident resulted in five deaths and five people injured

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Victims of Miami cargo jet crash were in van used by plane cleaners
Victims of Miami cargo jet crash were in van used by plane cleaners

MIAMI (AP) — The five people killed when an Amazon cargo jet ran off the runway at Miami International Airport were all inside a van used to get to planes to clean them, authorities said.

The jet crashed as it tried to land Sunday afternoon, overrunning its runway. It slammed into the van on airport property, through a fence and then on to a local street where it destroyed an SUV.

Five other people were injured. The pilot and co-pilot have been released from the hospital. Two people remain in critical condition and a third is in stable condition, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Tuesday.

Cordero-Stutz said the deceased ranged in age from 47 to 75.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Contactos por redes sociales, inteligencia previa y otros secretos de la banda de Eluney
    1

    Viuda negra VIP: contactos por redes sociales, inteligencia previa y otros secretos de la banda de Eluney

  2. Las prestaciones de Anses que se abonan este martes 8 de septiembre
    2

    Fecha de cobro de Anses: el cronograma de pagos para este martes 8 de septiembre

  3. La palabra del hijo de Soledad Silveyra tras su internación: cómo está y qué se sabe de su recuperación
    3

    Soledad Silveyra: cómo sigue su salud tras la caída y qué dijo su hijo sobre su recuperación

  4. Su padre es multimillonario, ella eligió el tenis y superó problemas de salud mental e hipotiroidismo
    4

    La tenista del padre multimillonario que superó problemas de salud mental e hipotiroidismo y se luce en el US Open