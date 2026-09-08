Victims of Miami cargo jet crash were in van used by plane cleaners

MIAMI (AP) — The five people killed when an Amazon cargo jet ran off the runway at Miami International Airport were all inside a van used to get to planes to clean them, authorities said.

The jet crashed as it tried to land Sunday afternoon, overrunning its runway. It slammed into the van on airport property, through a fence and then on to a local street where it destroyed an SUV.

Five other people were injured. The pilot and co-pilot have been released from the hospital. Two people remain in critical condition and a third is in stable condition, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Tuesday.

Cordero-Stutz said the deceased ranged in age from 47 to 75.