SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 50 points, with 32 coming in the first half, along with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 114-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Wembanyama is the first player with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a game this season and he did so by halftime.

Stephon Castle added 19 points, six assists and three rebounds for San Antonio, which has won 14 of 15 to join the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference at 14-3.

Jeremiah Fears had 29 points and Jordan Poole added 25 points in New Orleans' third consecutive loss.

Wembanyama exited shortly after reaching 50 points on a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 108-82 with 6:29 remaining in the game. He finished two points shy of the career high he set Nov. 4 against Dallas.

Dylan Harper missed his second straight game with a strained left hip suffered on Tuesday against Detroit in San Antonio’s lone loss since Oct. 23. The Spurs limited their turnovers to 13 after committing a season-high 21 in their first game without Harper.

San Antonio outscored New Orleans 82-62 over the final three quarters.

The Spurs captured a 61-45 lead at halftime after two scuffles in the second quarter.

Jaron Pierre Jr. shoved Wembanyama from behind after the 7-foot-4 center was fouled by Karlo Matković with 9:27 remaining in the first half. Technical fouls were given to Pierre and Keldon Johnson, who confronted the Pelicans forward after the shove.

Wembanyama responded by scoring the next seven points, including spinning around Yves Missi for a one-handed slam.

De'Aaron Fox received a technical and had to be separated with 3:49 remaining in the first half after the Spurs guard gave a two-handed shove to Fears following a backcourt violation on the New Orleans guard.

Wembanyama again responded, scoring the next five points.

New Orleans was without Zion Williamson (bruised left thigh), Trey Murphy III (knee) and Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis). Former Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray remains away from the Pelicans after having his agent, Rich Paul, request a trade from New Orleans on Nov. 13.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Monday.

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