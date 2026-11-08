Victor Wembanyama scores 29 points in Spurs win over Blazers
The visiting team defeated the hosts in a blowout victory; the lead scorer recorded twenty-nine points in the win
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PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and led the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-103 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Devin Vassell added 15 points for the Spurs (8-2) along with 14 each from Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie, and 13 from Dylan Harper.
Deni Avdija led the Blazers (6-3) with 15 points. Scoot Henderson added 13 points, along with 12 from Damian Lillard and 11 from Jrue Holiday off the bench. Yang Hansen had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Wembanyama’s 29 points came in just 24 minutes, and he took just 13 shots, going 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Up next
Spurs: At Phoenix on Monday.
Trail Blazers: Host back-to-back matchups against Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Wednesday.
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