Vikings defense remains dominant in New Orleans as Minnesota improves to 5-0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said to the Minnesota sideline that he would intercept New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough for a second time as his unit was about to retake the field in the fourth quarter.

He lived up to his word three plays later, intercepting a deep pass down the sideline intended for receiver Chris Olave.

The turnover capped off another dominant defensive performance as the Vikings (5-0) won 23-13 to remain unbeaten entering their bye week.

“Olave was on my side, so I knew the ball was definitely coming,” Murphy said. “Then (Shough) checked to something and I thought it might be a double move. He ran a double move, and once the ball was in the air, I knew I had to go get it.”

Already the NFL leader in fewest points allowed, the Vikings topped themselves. They held the Saints to 142 total yards and limited Shough to 96 yards passing.

One of New Orleans’ touchdowns came on an 87-yard fumble return by safety Jonas Sanker. The other came after the Saints converted a pair of fourth downs on a second-quarter drive.

“We are playing with a lot of confidence,” said linebacker Blake Cashman, who had a team-high nine tackles. “We just build off of great defensive performances. If we want to be labeled the best defense in the league, we have to prove that every week.”

Vikings opponents are averaging 12.8 points through five games. No Vikings opponent has scored more than 16 since Minnesota beat Green Bay 39-22 in its opener.

“There’s really nothing more to say” about Minnesota's defense, Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson said after witnessing the unit's latest showing. “They are continuously coming in here and showing up. It’s kind of crazy to see. We feed off of them.”

New Orleans managed only nine first downs as Minnesota overcame two critical fumbles in the red zone — one by wideout Myles Price that Sanker took for a score and one by running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter that led to the Saints' touchdown drive.

Trailing 7-6 entering the third quarter, the Vikings outscored the Saints 17-6 the rest of the way and did not allow a point on defense. Although Minnesota's heavy-blitzing defense sacked Shough only once, they forced him to scramble repeatedly, drawing multiple holding calls on Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Murphy got his first interception when Shough rolled away from pressure and threw an ill-advised pass to receiver Bryce Lance on the run.

“That’s their M.O.,” Saints center Erik McCoy said. “They’re going to make your running backs block. They’re going to make your tight ends block. That’s who they are as a defense and they’re damn good at it.”

New Orleans had four first downs in six possessions after its lone offensive touchdown.

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said his halftime messages focused on getting a lead for the defense to protect.

“If we keep them fresh and get them leads in the second half, we are going to be a tough team to beat,” O'Connell said.

It's to the point where the Vikings can even call their interceptions, as Murphy did, before making his 14th in three-plus seasons with Minnesota — and his third this season.

When Cashman saw the ball in the air, he immediately thought of Murphy's prediction coming off the sideline and recalled thinking, "No way! He's coming down with this!”

“He’s a ball hawk," Cashman continued. "It was a great play to put the game away.”

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