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Vikings get QB Kirk Cousins from Raiders for 3rd-rounder to lift struggling offense, AP source says

The professional football team acquired a veteran quarterback; the trade aims to bolster their struggling offense

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Vikings get QB Kirk Cousins from Raiders for 3rd-rounder to lift struggling offense, AP source says
Vikings get QB Kirk Cousins from Raiders for 3rd-rounder to lift struggling offense, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins to try to revive their sputtering offense , beating the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday with an agreement to send their 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders , according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced by either club.

While an opening was created with the Raiders for rookie Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the draft this year, a major move was also made by the Vikings to try to keep their season on track with a dominant defense and plenty of capable pieces on offense around the quarterback.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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