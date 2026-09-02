Vikings make their latest pivot at QB, as Murray takes the reins for what could be a rebound season

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (9-8)

Expectations

The Vikings are in the rather favorable position of lurking in the shadows of the assumed NFC front-runners, after the rough debut at quarterback by J.J. McCarthy and persistent injury absences along the offensive line in 2025 pushed them to 28th in total yards with a per-game average (275) that was the lowest for the franchise since 1971. Kyler Murray was available for the veteran minimum salary after he was cut by Arizona for salary cap relief and a fresh start under a new regime, giving Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell the first overall pick from the 2019 draft to work with in his attempt to revive the offense. O'Connell's success with Sam Darnold in 2024 suggests the Vikings can quickly re-establish themselves in the playoff race behind Murray, who has a unique ability to escape the pass rush and a career average of more than 600 rushing yards per season. O'Connell has entered his fifth year still seeking a playoff-game win, which the Vikings haven't enjoyed since the 2019 postseason. There's a least soft pressure to make significant progress despite most oddsmakers and prognosticators pegging them for last in the NFC North, after Nolan Teasley was hired from Super Bowl champion Seattle to replace the fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager.

New faces

QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, CB James Pierre, OT Ryan Van Demark, P Johnny Hekker, DT Caleb Banks, DT Domonique Orange, LB Jake Golday, FB Max Bredeson.

Key losses

OLB Jonathan Greenard, S Harrison Smith, C Ryan Kelly, WR Jalen Nailor, FB C.J. Ham, DT Jonathan Allen, DT Javon Hargrave, OT Justin Skule, P Ryan Wright.

Strengths

Justin Jefferson managed to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a sixth straight season to start his career despite the broken-down passing game, yet another sign that he remains one of the very best in the league. With Jordan Addison and newcomer Jauan Jennings flanking Jefferson at wide receiver plus a capable tight end in T.J. Hockenson and the revered veteran Aaron Jones at running back, Murray should have plenty of playmakers to throw to with defenses forced to honor his running ability. With Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner on the edges and Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson on the inside, the Vikings have plenty of experience and playmaking prowess in their linebacker group. Turner is on the rise as the defense's next star, with the 2024 first-round draft pick sliding into a starting role following Jonathan Greenard's departure, and as long as Brian Flores is around as the defensive coordinator the Vikings ought to at least have a competitive unit.

Weaknesses

The Vikings did more subtracting than adding on defense with some cap-driven moves on the heels of a disappointing foray into free agency a year ago, and their trade of Greenard to Philadelphia and the possible retirement of safety Harrison Smith has diluted the defense . Van Ginkel and Turner have no proven backups in case of injury, and the depth at safety is also a concern with Smith still mulling whether to hang it up after 14 seasons or come back for another one. The concussion-forced retirement of center Ryan Kelly has put the versatile but unproven Blake Brandel in the anchor spot on the offensive line.

Camp development

Murray needs more time to get in the groove of running O'Connell's complex scheme, but he has quickly shown a clear and valuable connection with Jefferson. The praise from coaches and teammates of Brandel's grasp of the offense was muted a bit by some repeated struggles with cleanly snapping the ball. Kicker Will Reichard was as sharp as ever, beginning his third year.

Fantasy players to watch

O'Connell's commitment to a productive and reliable running game, whether it lasts or not, ought to make both Jones and Jordan Mason viable sleeper picks for running back depth in the middle or end of most drafts even though the time share at this punishing position limits their value. The 31-year-old Jones topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2024, his first season with Minnesota, and averaged 400-plus receiving yards per year over a seven-season stretch from 2018-24. Hamstring, shoulder and hip injuries limited him to 12 games in 2025. The 27-year-old Mason lacks the pass-catching acumen Jones possesses but had a career-high six rushing touchdowns last season with 758 yards.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here