Vikings receivers savor tips from Randy Moss, get stiff tests from Ravens defense at joint practices

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Myles Price has been a standout performer throughout training camp for the Minnesota Vikings .

His experience got even better this week.

The second-year wide receiver, who made the team as an undrafted rookie last season after winning both the kickoff returner and punt returner jobs, has elevated his game as a pass-catcher and route-runner enough this summer to put himself in position for a depth role on offense.

The 5-foot-9 Price, who played four years at Texas Tech before finishing his college career in 2024 at Indiana, has made multiple highlight-reel catches during open-to-the-public practices, including an in-traffic snag of a pass by J.J. McCarthy that ended a two-minute drill and concluded a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Price impressed a prominent visitor, too. Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss , who was in Minnesota this week as a guest of the Vikings, sat in on a position group meeting, spent time with players and watched both days of dual workouts with the Ravens.

“He was sitting right next to me. He was giving me tips. I couldn’t believe it. I’m not going to lie,” Price said Thursday, his face beaming with pride. “Then we come out on the field before practice, and he comes here and shows me a little move. I think that is so cool.”

Even for Justin Jefferson, the time with Moss was particularly meaningful. The two-time All-Pro, who has broken some of his predecessor's records, sounded almost as awestruck as Price when reflecting on their interactions around the facility.

“The information that he has is just endless,” Jefferson said, before making sure to pay respect to his current position coach: “There’s no better person out here — beside maybe Keenan McCardell — who can teach me different things of how to be a true route runner, how to be a true receiver.”

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who had Moss as a teammate with the New England Patriots in 2008, said he had a goal since being hired in Minnesota to get Moss around the team whenever possible.

“He talks to me more now than he did when I was teammates with him,” O'Connell said. “I remind him of that often, but I love him.”

The Ravens and their defense under new coach Jesse Minter provided plenty of valuable moments for the Vikings, too, especially considering neither team was planning to play starters in the preseason game on Saturday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, himself a two-time All-Pro, presented Jefferson plenty of challenges in their one-on-one matchups.

“It felt good to win some battles against him,” Humphrey said on Thursday. “He got me on some.”

One of those came near the end of the workout on Wednesday during a two-minute drill the Vikings owned, when Kyler Murray threaded a pass through a double team to hit Jefferson in stride. Though Murray has had an uneven camp while learning a new offense and only taking full-time turns with the first team since being named the starter last week, his connection with Jefferson has stood out.

“It's definitely rolling as time goes on,” Jefferson said. “As much as he sees me in practice and seeing how I run my routes and the timing and everything, everything’s going to come together.”

Ravens reset at the center position after Pinter's injury

Danny Pinter was in line to take over as Baltimore's starting center for the departed three-time Pro Bowl pick Tyler Linderbaum, but he went down with a right leg injury during practice on Wednesday and needed a cart to be transported off.

NFL Network reported that Pinter tore his patellar tendon, a diagnosis that Minter declined to confirm other than to acknowledge the seventh-year player would “miss an extended amount of time.” Two other newcomers, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, remain in the mix for the starting spot.

“It's probably still a competition,” Minter said, “and we’ll see how it shakes out these next couple weeks.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here