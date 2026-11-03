Vokietaitis, perfect from the field, helps No. 7 Texas open with 109-59 win over Chicago State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 22 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field and No. 7 Texas opened its season with a 109-59 victory over Chicago State on Monday night.

The 7-foot Vokietaitis also grabbed six rebounds. Point guard Isaiah Johnson scored 18 for the Longhorns, and freshman Joe Sterling added 14, including four of Texas' 13 3-point baskets.

Texas converted 62.5% from the field, including half of its 3-pointers.

The most highly-touted Longhorns freshman, 6-foot-9 Marcus Spears Jr., had 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Spears was the No. 1 ranked recruit in the high school graduating class of 2027, according to ESPN, until he reclassified to start college this season at age 17 as the No. 4 recruit.

Chicago State was led by Will Lovings-Watts with 13 points and Mike Price with 12.

The Longhorns reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season, Sean Miller's first as coach, after barely making the tournament and starting out in the First Four. They finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference. This season's team features 11 new players.

Texas began the season without Mikey Lewis, a guard who averaged 14 points a game for Saint Mary's last season. Lewis underwent foot surgery in early October. Miller expects him back around mid to late December.

With Lewis missing, a good sign for Texas is the immediate impact made by Sterling along with fellow freshman guards Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden. Goosby and Ogden each hit the first shot attempt of their careers, a 3-pointer. Sterling made a shorter jump shot before nailing a pair of 3s.

Goosby led Texas with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Up next

Chicago State: Visits Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Texas: Hosts Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.

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