Wake Forest opens Year 2 under Jake Dickert by hosting Akron on Thursday

Akron at Wake Forest, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Akron (2025)

Overall offense: 353.5 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 219.0 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (106th)

Overall defense: 384.4 yards allowed per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 229.2 yards allowed per game (87th)

Rushing: 155.3 yards allowed per game (77th)

Scoring: 27.4 points allowed per game (86th)

Wake Forest (2025)

Overall offense: 393.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 237.7 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 156.2 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (63rd)

Overall defense: 328.5 yards allowed per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 206.9 yards allowed per game (46th)

Rushing: 121.6 yards allowed per game (28th)

Scoring: 22.1 points allowed per game (44th)

Team leaders

Akron (2025)

Passing: Ben Finley, 2,475 yards, 19 TD, 9 INT, 51.4% completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 1,032 yards on 213 carries, 6 TD

Receiving: Marcel Williams, 641 yards on 45 catches, 2 TD

Wake Forest (2025)

Passing: Robby Ashford, 2,472 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT, 59.3% completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 907 yards on 179 carries, 10 TD

Receiving: Carlos Hernandez, 611 yards on 40 catches, 3 TD

Last game

Akron beat Bowling Green 19-16 in November to close a 5-7 season.

Wake Forest beat Mississippi State 43-29 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to close a 9-4 debut season under Jake Dickert.

Next game

Akron returns home to host Robert Morris on Sept. 12.

The Demon Deacons visit Purdue in the Big Ten that same day.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here