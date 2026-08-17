Washington Commanders are releasing kicker Jake Moody, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are releasing kicker Jake Moody, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced. It is expected to be made official Tuesday.

Cutting Moody ends the team's training camp kicking competition, with the job going for now to undrafted rookie Drew Stevens.

Moody made his only field goal attempt in Washington’s preseason opener Friday night, from 29 yards out. But he had been less consistent in camp practices than Stevens, who connected on a 41-yarder against the Dolphins.

Moody, 26, made 10 of his 11 field goal attempts in six games last season with the Commanders, his third team after starting with San Francisco and making a stop in Chicago. He was the 49ers' kicker in 2023 and '24.

Stevens, 22, set records at Iowa for the most field goals made with 76 and the longest in school history at 58 yards.

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