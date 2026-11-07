Washington puts up 19 as UIC beats Robert Morris 79-56

CHICAGO (AP) — Rashund Washington Jr. scored 19 points as UIC beat Robert Morris 79-56 on Friday.

Washington also had 12 rebounds for the Flames (2-0). Ahmad Henderson II scored 16 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Benny Gealer shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

K.J. Garris led the way for the Colonials (0-2) with 11 points.

Henderson scored eight points in the first half and UIC went into the break trailing 32-30. UIC turned an 11-point second-half advantage into a 21-point lead with a 10-0 run to make it 62-41 with 8:27 left in the half. Washington scored 12 second-half points.

Up next

UIC plays UNC Greensboro at home on Monday, and Robert Morris visits Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.