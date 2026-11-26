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Wassler’s 22 lead Bellarmine past Northern Kentucky 66-52
Bellarmine defeated Northern Kentucky in a sixty-six to fifty-two win; the visitors dominated the basketball contest
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LA NACION
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Wassler’s 22 points helped Bellarmine defeat Northern Kentucky 66-52 on Wednesday.
Wassler added 10 rebounds for the Knights (4-5). Tyler Doyle scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Demarcus Surratt shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Noah Pagotto led the Norse (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Northern Kentucky also got 15 points from Eric Acker. B.J. Davis-Ray also had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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