HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Wassler’s 22 points helped Bellarmine defeat Northern Kentucky 66-52 on Wednesday.

Wassler added 10 rebounds for the Knights (4-5). Tyler Doyle scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Demarcus Surratt shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Noah Pagotto led the Norse (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Northern Kentucky also got 15 points from Eric Acker. B.J. Davis-Ray also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.