Watson leads another game-winning drive, Szmyt hits 56-yard FG and Browns beat Steelers 27-24

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson passed for 268 yards and moved the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt's career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining that gave Cleveland a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Watson, who completed 24 of 33 passes with a touchdown and interception, was 4 of 5 for 46 yards as he led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter for the third straight week.

The Browns — who are 3-1 for the first time since 2021 — had a 21-7 lead late in the first half before the Steelers rallied to tie it at 24-all. Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 1:44 remaining and Rodgers sneaked it in for the 2-point conversion.

Rodgers, who was 22 of 40 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, had one final chance to get the Steelers in field goal range, but was picked off by Grant Delpit at the Browns 18 with 1 second left.

Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries and DK Metcalf had five catches for 115 yards.

Cleveland's defense sacked Rodgers five times.

Cleveland has won eight straight Thursday night games, the longest active streak and fourth longest in NFL history. Four have come against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh (2-2) is 0-10 on the road against AFC North rivals on Thursdays.

Up next

Steelers: Host Indianapolis on Oct. 11.

Browns: At the New York Jets on Oct. 11.

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