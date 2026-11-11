Watson to start for Browns against Texans after sitting out with concussion, watching Sanders

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson will start at quarterback for Cleveland on Sunday against Houston after missing last week's game because of a concussion and watching from the sideline as Shedeur Sanders nearly rallied the Browns to a win.

Coach Todd Monken waited until Wednesday to announce that he's sticking with Watson ahead of Sanders, who had some nice moments in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss in New Orleans .

Watson has led the Browns (5-4) to five comebacks wins season and now will face the Texans, who drafted him in 2017 before trading him to Cleveland in a blockbuster deal five years later. This will be Watson's third game against his former team.

Monken was noncommittal about his QB on Monday, saying he wanted to meet with his offensive staff before choosing his starter.

Watson sustained a concussion in the first quarter of a game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. He missed only one play, finished the game and didn't show any symptoms until the day after the 27-6 loss. He wasn't cleared from protocol until Saturday and Monken decided to start Sanders, who had taken all the practice snaps during the week.

Sanders, who made seven starts as a rookie last season, struggled for the first three quarters against the Saints. However, he made several positive plays in the fourth quarter and OT, finishing with 297 yards passing, two touchdowns and a 114.6 rating.

That was good enough to make Monken, who is in his first season as Cleveland's coach, consider going with him this week. But with the surprising Browns still in the playoff chase, Monken instead will go back to Watson, who is in his final year under contract.

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