Wembanyama's 29 points and 10 rebounds fuels Spurs in 130-103 victory over Kings

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 29 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 130-103 on Tuesday night for their first home victory of the season.

Julian Champagnie added 26 points on 8-for-13 3-point shooting as San Antonio evened its record at 2-2 after opening with disappointing home losses to Oklahoma City and Houston.

Veteran center Domantas Sabonis scored 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for winless Sacramento. De’Andre Hunter added 24 points and Zach LaVine had 22 points.

The Spurs were 17 for 37 on 3-pointers, surpassing the 15 they made against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24 in their only previous victory.

Dylan Harper had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for San Antonio.

All five Spurs starters were in double figures in their highest offensive output of the season.

San Antonio's offense started sluggishly in two previous home games, but rolled to season highs for points in any quarter and half with 39 points in the first period and 80 by halftime.

The onslaught opened with an alley-oop slam by Wembanyama followed by a 3-pointer from Devin Vassell. Wembanyama had 15 points in the opening quarter, including four dunks while shooting 7 for 10 from the field. Vassell was 3 for 3 on 3-pointers in the opening five minutes and Champagnie was 8 for 10 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Vassell finished 4 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Wembanayama finished 14 for 21 from the field, and matched a career high with nine dunks.

Up next

Kings: At New Orleans on Thursday night.

Spurs: At Utah on Wednesday night.

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