West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey withdrew sweeping subpoenas against the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and 350.org and asked them to agree to drop their lawsuit against his office over demands for documents. The environmental organizations indicated that they won’t agree to drop the case after U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin said that the subpoenas are likely unconstitutional.

The environmental advocacy groups filed the lawsuit in response to the subpoenas, calling them unconstitutional.

Goodwin previously paused the subpoenas, agreeing that they probably violated the groups’ First Amendment rights.

In a letter to attorneys representing Rivers and 350, McCuskey wrote that he has closed the investigation into the organizations and withdrawn his previous statement implying additional future subpoenas. He also adopted a formal written policy saying his office won’t do it again.

McCuskey asked Rivers and 350 to agree to dismiss the case , which means neither party would lose or win the case. If the groups don’t agree to that by Nov. 25, McCuskey will try to get the case thrown out.

If that happens, the environmental groups said they will ask the judge to decide who is in the wrong.

If both parties agree to drop the case as moot because McCuskey stopped the investigation, the case would end without a final ruling on whether the subpoenas violated the groups’ rights, leaving open the opportunity for McCuskey to start similar investigations up again after the case is dismissed.

West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Jennie Smith said in a press release last month that the subpoena was intended to stifle their voice and advocacy.

McCuskey also filed and withdrew investigatory subpoenas to at least two other advocacy groups: Sierra Club and West Virginia Citizen Action Education Fund .

The subpoenas were filed under the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. The Attorney General’s office wrote they will continue to enforce the Act, but not in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution.

“In a contest between even the most essential statutory protection and the Constitution, the Constitution must always prevail,” McCuskey wrote.

The subpoenas were sent Sept. 16 and demanded 10 years of documents and communications from the environmental advocacy groups. The Attorney General’s office said they were investigating whether the groups were relying on misleading information implying that regular use of fossil fuels is worse than it actually is to attract supporters.

McCuskey has repeatedly used his office to protect the fossil fuel industry. Both groups advocate for renewable energy. He argues that opposing fossil fuels negatively impacts West Virginia’s economy.

He has taken action against environmental groups and protections in the past in an attempt to protect extraction industries. A few weeks after filing the subpoenas, McCuskey took to social media to describe certain climate activists as “insane leftist greeno’s.”

In the judge’s opinion , Goodwin noted that McCuskey’s subpoenas are part of a larger trend of state and federal governments investigating nonprofits’ affairs.

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.