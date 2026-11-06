What is Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and how is it celebrated?

Diwali is the most important festival of the year in India, particularly for Hindus, and widely marked by prayers, family gatherings and the lighting of fireworks.

More than one billion people across faiths celebrate it in the world’s most populous nation and its diaspora.

The name Diwali comes from “Deepavali,” meaning “a row of lights.” Celebrants place rows of traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival follows the Hindu lunar calendar, typically falling in late October or early November. This year, Diwali falls on Nov. 8.

The victory of light over darkness

While Diwali is a major religious festival for Hindus, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. Its origin stories vary by region but share a theme: the victory of good over evil.

In southern India, Diwali celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Naraka, who is said to have imprisoned women and tormented his subjects. In northern India, it honors the triumphant return of Lord Rama, his wife, Sita, and his brother, Lakshmana, after 14 years of exile in the forest.

Lights, fireworks and feasting

Traditions vary by region but commonly include lights, fireworks, feasting, new clothes and prayers.

In southern India, many people take an early morning bath with warm oil to symbolize bathing in the holy River Ganges for physical and spiritual purification. In the north, worship centers on the goddess Lakshmi, who symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

Gambling is a popular tradition, reflecting a belief that those who gamble on Diwali night will prosper throughout the year. Many people buy gold on Dhanteras, the first day of the festival, believing it will bring good luck.

Other traditions include setting off firecrackers and exchanging sweets and gifts with friends and family. Celebrations also feature rangoli — geometric and floral patterns drawn on the floor with colorful powders.

Other faiths’ traditions

Jains observe Diwali as the day Lord Mahavira, the last of their great teachers, attained nirvana, or liberation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which overlaps with Diwali, to commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind from imprisonment under the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Some Buddhists mark the day as the anniversary of Emperor Ashoka’s conversion to Buddhism in the third century B.C.

Celebrations across North America in 2026

Disney World in Florida held several days of Diwali festivities ahead of the holiday, featuring more than 500 dancers. Diwali at Times Square marked its 11th year in New York City with international performers, cultural bazaars and a lighting countdown at the Ball Drop Tower.

Other community events across North America include Diwali Eve on the Waterfront in Jersey City, Diwali Family Cruise Lights on the Hudson in New York, Diwali on the Bay in San Francisco and a Diwali Fusion Bollywood Boat Party in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Last year, California became the third U.S. state to make Diwali an official state holiday.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.