What to know about Ed Sheeran's tour after Macklemore was cut and artists dropped out

Ed Sheeran's tour of North and South America has been roiled by the decision this week to drop Macklemore as an opener because of the rapper's onstage pro-Palestinian comments. Since then, all of Sheeran's other supporting acts have dropped out, including a group that performs with Sheeran during part of the show.

Sheeran, who is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Saturday, said the decision to cut Macklemore from the Loop Tour was the promoter's, not his own. The “Thrift Shop” rapper exclaimed “Free Palestine” during the Sept. 5 date in New Jersey.

“To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you,” he said during the New Jersey concert. “This message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality.”

Macklemore has said his removal was the result of an effort led by Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots. His Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where the NFL team plays and where Sheeran is scheduled to perform later this month. Kraft's involvement was implicitly cited in some of the statements from the supporting acts who left Sheeran's tour Tuesday, decrying the influence of money.

Here's where things stand with Sheeran's tour.

Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga all quit

The Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer Aaron Rowe were scheduled to replace Macklemore as the opening acts on Sheeran's remaining U.S. tour dates. Finneas, the American singer and close collaborator with sister Billie Eilish, was down to open for Sheeran on four of his South American dates. Beoga, an Irish folk band, had been performing with Sheeran for part of his set since his tour began in January in New Zealand.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” Finneas wrote.

The announcements from each supporting act came roughly within an hour of each other Tuesday. Earlier that day, Sheeran posted his own statement blaming the promoter for Macklemore's removal and maintaining that he refused to be drawn into a public discussion about the war in Gaza.

Rowe and Beoga cited their country’s history to explain their decision. “We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be,” Beoga posted.

Rowe called Sheeran a friend. “But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” he wrote, adding that he couldn’t “stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up.”

Lukas Graham also appeared to take a veiled shot at Kraft, writing: "Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge."

Kraft's representatives did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday, but in a statement Monday, he wrote that the decision to cancel Macklemore was a result of the rapper's recent comments “and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.”

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real,” Kraft said.

Sheeran hasn't commented since the supporting acts dropped out

After Macklemore issued a lengthy statement Monday about being removed from the tour, Sheeran took to Instagram to lay out his side.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” he wrote Tuesday. “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Neither Sheeran nor Macklemore has posted since those supporting acts left the tour, and Sheeran's representative didn't respond to an emailed request for comment. The promoter, Messina Touring Group, also hasn't responded to requests for comment.

In his statement Tuesday, Sheeran said he was “not complicit” and that he had his own views on the war in Gaza.

“There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics — my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my show do not expect a political forum,” he wrote.

While Sheeran has not been as politically vocal as many fellow artists, he has expressed support for some causes in the past. He performed at the Concert for Ukraine in 2022, which raised money for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion, and collaborated with a Ukrainian band on a charity single . He has also campaigned against racism in the U.K. and criticized his country's government for cutting arts funding.