BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket is imploding again 8 1/2 years after the cheating scandal dubbed “Sandpapergate.”

Longtime Australia teammates are calling each other out over their conflicting versions of what happened. There have been accusations of scapegoating, of lies and cover-ups. Pot shots are coming from outside and within the inner-sanctum.

Three Australian players received unprecedented bans over a plot to illegally tamper with the ball during a test match — the traditional, five-day version of cricket — in March 2018 against South Africa in what was already an acrimonious series.

Reopening old wounds

An autobiography published by retired batter Usman Khawaja in early November alleged that everyone in the Australia squad and staff knew of the sandpaper plan but let captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — who was literally caught red-handed — take the fall. Smith and Warner accepted 12-month bans from Cricket Australia and returned in 2019 . Bancroft was suspended for nine months, and never re-established his spot in the Australian team.

Warner and Bancroft, among others, supported Khawaja's claim. Pat Cummins, the incumbent Australia captain who was among the bowlers in that match, described Khawaja's claim as “complete and utter nonsense.” His three longtime partners in Australia's so-called bowling “cartel ” have also distanced themselves from the plot.

Smith has so far maintained a silence.

The initial Cricket Australia investigation, conducted within a matter of days, leveled the blame on three members of the team. Questions are being raised now about why all players, coaches and support staff weren't interviewed as part of the investigation.

Some critics have torched Khawaja's decision to reopen the biggest scandal in decades in Australian cricket and questioned his motives. Backers have praised Khawaja's courage for speaking out and acknowledging the win-at-all-costs mentality that typified the team of that era, even if he went public only after retiring. Khawaja said the Australians should have accountability as a team.

Intense media coverage has renewed focus on Warner’s central role in the sandpaper plot. Bancroft, for the first time publicly, stated it was Warner's idea.

A rundown on ball tampering

Just like their counterparts in baseball , cricket players are capable of devising devious ways of getting extra movement on a thrown ball. It's sometimes known as “ball management.” What made Sandpapergate such a scandal was the sheer brazenness of it.

Tampering usually involves either making one half of the ball rough or unpicking the stitches in the seam. Teeth, fingernails, bottle caps, zippers, dirt and grit have been used to gouge the ball. Wet candy, mints, gum and glue have been used on the cricket ball. Saliva was typically used to shine one side of the ball — to make it swing through the air — until that was banned in 2020 during the health crisis of the COVID-19 era.

Some famous players — it’s a long list but here are a few names, all former captains: Mike Atherton of England, Sachin Tendulkar of India, Faf du Plessis of South Africa — have been accused of or sanctioned by the International Cricket Council for ball tampering. Their punishments amounted to fines or comparatively minor suspensions.

Why sandpaper?

The abrasive sheets of paper have always been used to rub the face and edges of cricket bats, which are made of willow. Cummins says there's still sandpaper in the locker rooms to use on bats. He said it was also used in practice sessions to scuff the outside surface of the leather balls so that batters could prepare to face deliveries that swing through the air unconventionally.

But using it on the field, during the game, that's extraordinary. And that's what got the Australian team into this prolonged mess.

Some wonder why this case was treated so harshly. Cricket Australia administrators recognized the sport's long-established status in the national consciousness, and realized the Sandpapergate scandal brought the game into disrepute and shattered the team’s standing in the community.

Michael Kasprowicz, a former test fast bowler and Cricket Australia director, told Australian Associated Press that the hard line taken was probably more about perception than tampering.

“I know from a board point of view at the time, it wasn’t about damaging the ball. It was about damaging the brand,” he said.

Rubbed out

Bancroft was the initial face in the scandal, after South African television broadcast footage of him with the sandpaper on the field.

He published a roughly 4,500-word account of his recollections after Khawaja, Warner and Cummins made public statements.

“It was not just the three of us ... It was the whole team,” Bancroft said. He felt “freed” after finally telling his story, he said, adding that the “final straw” was a news conference staged by Cummins that “made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.”

Warner responded to the initial fallout from Khawaja’s book by supporting his longtime friend and saying Cricket Australia’s investigation into the scandal was “rushed and botched. ”

But Cummins, in a 70-minute stand-up news conference, accused Khawaja of being “casual” and “flippant.”

“When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he’s 100% wrong,” Cummins said.

Cricket Australia's position

In a clearout after the 2018 series, head coach Darren Lehmann , who has denied any knowledge of the plot, was replaced by Justin Langer, who was succeeded by Andrew McDonald in 2022. Veteran wicketkeeper Tim Paine replaced Smith as test captain before Cummins took over in 2021.

Cricket Australia has a new CEO, Todd Greenberg, who has ruled out reopening the Sandpapergate investigation but plans to establish an independent forum for the players. He said the sport's administrators aren't taking any side of the debate .

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell, who was embroiled in the so-called “Underarm” controversy in the 1980s, wants the “bickering” to stop.

“What worries me is that it’s dividing people who love the same game,” he wrote in a column for cricinfo.com, “and I fear it will open chasms inside a team that has to take the field together.”

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