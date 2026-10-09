What to Stream: Katseye, 'VisionQuest,' 'Tenzing' and a new 'Castlevania' game

A new album from Katseye and the Marvel series “VisionQuest” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Judd Apatow's tribute to Norm Macdonald, “Dopamine Chamber” from Fontaines D.C. and a new entry in the “Castlevania” video game series.

New movies to stream starting Oct. 16

— Director Judd Apatow pays affectionate tribute to Norm Macdonald with the documentary “Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald” (Netflix). Apatow’s film about the stand-up comedian, who died in 2021 , plays with Macdonald’s still constant ubiquity on social media, where bits and late-show appearances still regularly flood the feeds of comedy fans. — Jennifer Peedom’s “Tenzing” (Apple TV) is a biopic and historical drama about an often unsung hero of mountaineering: Tenzing Norgay . Genden Phuntsok and Tom Hiddleston star as Tenzing and Edmund Hillary, respectively, in Peedom’s film about the first climbers to ever summit Mount Everest. Co-starring Willem Dafoe.

— “The Death of Robin Hood” (HBO Max) stars Hugh Jackman as a grizzled and violent outlaw little like most contemporary versions of Robin Hood. Michael Sarnoski (“Pig,” “A Quiet Place: Day One”) eschews cheerier mythologies for a brutal telling of the medieval tale. In my review , I wrote that it “drains the blood, and life, out of an old English legend.”

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream starting Oct. 16

— Call Katseye the great, global girl group experiment of the decade. The band officially debuted at the end of 2023, created by the Hybe Corporation and Geffen Records in a TV competition process that was documented on the Netflix series “Popstar Academy: Katseye.” That feels like ancient history now. Today, they’re easily one of the biggest groups on the planet, and their swift ascent is further documented in a new film, “Katseye: Wild Heart,” available to stream on Disney+/Hulu.

— If the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. is still unknown to you — that’s sure to change. Their last album, 2024’s “Romance,” was certified platinum in the U.K. off the strength of its singles “Favourite” and “Starburster.” Their latest album, “Dopamine Chamber,” is on track to be one of the biggest rock releases of the year, from the trip-hop-adjacent “Tongue” to the dizzying “Marianne.” (If their pop-and-then-some experiments are not enough of an incentive to press play, just know that Rosalía appears on the track “Where Is Gone?,” their first guest feature. That’s unexpected!)

— When it comes to Riot Grrrl, the ’90s feminist movement, some names loom larger than others in cultural memory. At the forefront is Kathleen Hanna, the feminist punk pioneer and celebrated Bikini Kill frontwoman, as well as acts like Bratmobile. The list should also include Heavens to Betsy, the duo of drummer Tracy Sawyer and singer-guitarist Corin Tucker (who would later form Sleater-Kinney with Carrie Brownstein.) On Friday, they will release “Baby’s Gone,” a newly unearthed demo tape originally recorded in February 1992 by Bratmobile’s Molly Neuman — and two 7-inch EPs. It’s a miracle for followers of the DIY musical underground and a gift for others just discovering it now (perhaps in no small part due to Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Festival)?

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Oct. 12-Oct. 18

— Paul Bettany returns as Vision in the Marvel series “VisionQuest,” that closes out the WandaVision trilogy. Vision is now a fugitive after the events of “WandaVision,” with authorities hunting him down. James Spader reprises his role as Ultron, an evil artificial intelligence that built Vision to be his own ultimate physical form. The first two episodes drop on Wednesday on Disney+.

— “Hollywood Arts,” a sequel to the Nickelodeon sitcom “Victorious” that ran from 2010 to 2013, arrives on Netflix. It follows Daniella Monet’s Trina Vega, a down-on-her-luck actress with no teaching credentials who takes a substitute job at her old high school. Original stars Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande are not among the main cast, but Justice has said she may make a cameo in the future. The first 13 episodes drop on Thursday and the second half of the season will premiere at a later date.

— Before Jason ever picked up a machete, his mom was doing the bloody work. A new “Friday the 13th” prequel series called “Crystal Lake” goes back to where the legend began. It's an eight-episode series starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, who is Jason's mom. The full season debuts Thursday.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Oct. 12-Oct. 18

— William, the hero of “Valor Mortis,” takes the title (which means “the value of death”) a bit too literally. He has already died fighting for Napoleon, but somehow he has come back to life. That unholy resurrection gives William some wicked supernatural powers to go along with his slick swordplay. Meanwhile, Napoleon’s endless war has corrupted a broad chunk of 19th-century Europe, so hordes of “plague-ridden abominations” have joined the fight. Polish studio One More Level, best known for the cyberpunk slasher “Ghostrunner,” promises demanding first-person combat in a haunted alternate history. Take up arms Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

— While we’re messing around in France, let’s travel back in time to 1499 for “Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.” A new protagonist, Rose Belmont, has inherited the mighty whip known as the Vampire Killer. Dracula has been defeated for good, but his castle has plunked itself down in Paris and all sorts of demons — not to mention Joan of Arc — are on the loose. The 2D, side-scrolling action of Konami’s 1986 original has recently inspired dozens of imitators like “Dead Cells,” and the studios behind that cult hit have taken the reins here. Whip it good starting Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten