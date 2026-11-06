What to Stream: U2, 'Misty Green,' 'The Chosen' and Randy Travis

U2's new album and Chris Rock’s latest film are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a “Proud Family” Christmas special, a new season of “The Chosen” and an album of unreleased Randy Travis music.

New movies to stream from Nov. 9–15

— It’s been 11 years since Chris Rock directed a feature. In “Misty Green” (Nov. 9 on Netflix), Rock returns as writer and director of a Hollywood character study. Rosalind Eleazar (“Slow Horses”), in a breakthrough performance, stars as a talented but self-sabotaging Los Angeles actor whose once bright future in the industry is fading. In his review , AP’s Mark Kennedy called it “one of Rock’s best projects, boosted by the ferocious abilities of Rosalind Eleazar as Misty.”

— “Being Heumann” (Nov. 13 on Apple TV), Siân Heder’s follow-up to the best picture-winning family drama “CODA,” is about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the 1977 San Francisco sit-in that helped lead to making federal spaces accessible. Ruth Madeley stars as Heumann in a film richly detailed with the day-to-day challenges of a 28-day demonstration by people with disabilities. Co-starring Mark Ruffalo.

— “Avedon” (Nov. 11 on Netflix) chronicles the life and work of photographer Richard Avedon. Directed by Ron Howard, the documentary draws on extensive access to Avedon’s personal archives to explore how his eye for fashion, people and more shaped the imagery of the 20th century.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Nov. 9–15

— U2 is back. Did you miss them? “Carnaval De Luz” is the Irish rock band’s first full-length release since 2017’s “Songs of Experience.” “Carnaval De Luz” — which translates from Spanish and Portuguese to “Carnival of Light” — is produced by Jacknife Lee, who has been working with U2 since 2004’s “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.” There’s a lot to be excited about in that last sentence alone, and then there’s this: The last track on the album is “Torn,” a duet with Dolly Parton that turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance.

— In July 2013, country star Randy Travis was hospitalized with viral cardiomyopathy, a virus that attacks the heart, and later suffered a stroke. The Country Music Hall of Famer had to relearn how to walk, spell and read in the years that followed. A condition called aphasia limits his ability to speak — it’s why it felt like a miracle when he released a new acoustic ballad in 2024, “Where That Came From,” utilizing artificial intelligence to get his voice back. Now, on Friday, he’ll release “Same Old Way,” his first album of original music in over 18 years featuring previously unreleased tracks. No AI here, but all Travis.

— The hyperpop hero 2hollis returns with “Pirouette” on Friday, a post-internet, post-Skrillex discordant release — 16 tracks of EDM-indebted future-seeking dance music. He’s a rapper (“Warhorse”) except when he’s not (“Sex”) and something else entirely (“Hurt.”) This one's for his dedicated fans and those unafraid to join him.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Nov. 9–15

— Chris Harrison is back to matchmaking with Fox Nation’s first original dating show called “Chris Harrison’s The Vow.” It debuts Wednesday with two episodes, then goes weekly. Jace Cates, 30, courts 10 women looking to get married. Harrison hosted “The Bachelor” franchise for nearly two decades before exiting in 2021 after racial comments about a contestant. The show centers on faith and shared values, and the women are urged to leave if the match isn't working. Former “Bachelor” Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine, drop in with advice.

— Hulu’s “Rivals” returns Wednesday for the second half of Season 2 with three episodes dropping at once, and the last three arriving weekly. The Emmy- and BAFTA-winning series is adapted from the novel “Rivals” by Jilly Cooper . It’s about two men (played by David Tennant and Aidan Turner) feuding over a British TV franchise.

— Peacock releases all six episodes of the limited series “The Good Daughter” on Thursday. It’s based on Karin Slaughter’s 2017 novel. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, sisters who are still grappling with a brutal crime that struck their family decades earlier. Slaughter wrote all the episodes. Brendan Gleeson co-stars.

— Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in and executive-produce the eight-episode series “12 12 12,” debuting Friday. Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent on the trail of Dornan's character, a thief who robs a Zurich bank vault. The story shifts between three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of execution and 12 days on the run.

— “The Proud Family” has a Christmas special called “A Proud Family Wizmas ,” a stop-motion musical coming to Disney+ on Saturday. Penny Proud's rant about the commercialization of Christmas causes Santa to quit on Christmas Eve, so she reluctantly steps into his suit to deliver presents.

— The first three episodes of Prime Video's “The Chosen” Season 6 drop Sunday. Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus in a season about his last day, building to the crucifixion. The finale is headed to theaters next spring.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Nov. 9–15

— The title character of “Hope in the City” is a teenager living a comfortable life in Shenyang, China — until her parents disappear. Fortunately, Hope is fearless and has a good eye for evidence, and as she puts together the pieces of a conspiracy, “every clue reveals more of the city’s darkest secrets.” Canada’s Lofty Sky Games presents the mystery with stylized polygonal graphics that evoke the classic point-and-click adventures of the 1990s. The investigation begins Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.

— Worried about artificial intelligence? Stardock Entertainment is giving you a chance to fight back with “Ashes of the Singularity II,” the latest epic from the masters of real-time strategy. Three factions are battling for control of the galaxy: the human United Earth Forces, the hyper-efficient Post-Human Coalition and the relentless AI Substrate. The solo campaign puts you in charge of humans trying to undo the damage left after years of expansion by the other two groups. Multiplayer skirmishes let you control any faction to fight against or alongside your friends. Plug in Tuesday on PC.

— Lou Kesten