White Sox, GM Chris Getz face hard act to follow in 2027, in spite of unexpected playoff run

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox face quite a tough act to follow in 2027, if and when the season starts.

Chicago made history in 2026 by becoming the first team to reach the playoffs after two straight 100-loss seasons. And it wasn't just two terrible seasons. The White Sox climbed to 84-78 this season after three consecutive 100-loss campaigns, including 2024 when they set a post-1900 era record with 121 defeats.

Still, general manager Chris Getz, who quipped his surprising young club was “playing with house money” in September, admitted Chicago's loss to the Cleveland Guardians in the deciding Game 5 of their American League Division Series last Saturday series hurt.

“I do need to acknowledge that there was a sting in Cleveland when we came up short,” Getz told reporters on Wednesday.

After sweeping Houston 2-0 in a Wild Card round, Chicago raced to a 2-0 series lead against the Guardians before dropping three straight to end their playoff run.

After speaking with manager Will Venable, coaches and players following the final loss, Getz processed an abundance of mutual gratitude and "zoomed out” for a bigger picture.

“You know it was such a young player group and it’s not easy to break into the major leagues, let alone play in games of such high stakes," Getz said. “It can’t get lost on you what these players went out there and did. They exceeded expectations, for themselves, certainly as a team.”

The White Sox, who relied heavily on the longball to score an AL-leading 776 runs in the regular season, struck out a record 21 times against Cleveland pitching in their season-ending 2-0 loss in Game 5.

Getz admitted that exposed one of his team’s weaknesses.

The White Sox went deep 211 times, second-most in the AL, in 2026 – and struck out 1,494 times, second highest in the league. Rookie Munetaka Murakami, second-year shortstop Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas gave the White Sox their first trio of 30-plus home run hitters since 2008.

Montgomery set a record with 227 strikeouts. Murakami struck out 196 times. Both saw their batting averages slide in the second half.

“You know their first halves put us in a position to get into the playoffs,” Getz said. "They still, in my mind, exceeded expectations. Are there going to be adjustments needed along the way? Yes.”

Getz is confident both sluggers will work to improve their plate approaches in the offseason, then apply those changes for better contact rates in 2027 — provided owners and the players' union can ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.

The White Sox need to deepen their pitching staff, especially with starters or arms that can throw bulk relief innings. Venable cobbled together pitching schemes in 2026, using openers 31 times in the regular season.

“We’re going to need more out of our starting pitching,” Getz said.

Getz expects some of that to come from within the organization, from the likes of Hagen Smith, Grant Taylor, Noah Schultz and David Sandlin. There's also Shane Smith, the White Sox opening day starter who was sent to Triple-A in April after enduring mechanical and injury issues.

He also expects Davis Martin and Luis Castillo to be healthy. Martin fizzled, apparently due to a right leg injury, after getting off to a 9-2 start. Castillo, a three-time All-Star acquired at the trade deadline, ended up on the IL with a right shoulder impingement.

The White Sox are deep with young infielders, especially after second baseman Chase Meidroth's breakout season. More are on the way, led by Roch Cholowsky, the top pick in the 2026 draft.

Getz says the outfield is “an area in which I think we can make greater strides for improvement," despite the unexpected emergence of Tristan Peters as an All-Star. The White Sox don’t have a long list of free agents, but left fielder Randal Grichuk provided a huge boost after the Yankees released the 35-year-old and Chicago signed him.

“But if anything, I think I feel like really good about the depth we’ve created," Getz said.

Now, Getz said, his “focus tightens a little bit more” as he tries to add talent via free agency or trades.

The GM has yet to talk to owner Jerry Reinsdorf about a budget for next season, but will soon and expects to have ample financial leeway.

“You know, we’ve got the payroll flexibility,” said Getz, whose team's $117.7 million payroll in 2026 ranked 24th, according to Spotrac.

The White Sox remain in “sensitive and private” discussions with Murakami’s representatives about an extension on the two-year, $34 million deal the Japanese first baseman signed last December.

“Mune means a lot to us and we certainly want him to come back here and be here for a long time," Getz said.

And when it comes to the uncertainly around the CBA?

“There’s going to be opportunities to add,” he said. “The timing of that, who knows?" Getz said he'll be prepared to “pounce” should an attractive free agent deal emerge after the World Series.

One thing Getz doesn’t want to change: The team’s upbeat, almost magic clubhouse atmosphere of 2026. He credits that to Venable’s ability to communicate, as well as his players.

“When I just think about this player group and how much they care for each other and care for this organization… it makes what transpired this season even more special,” Getz said.

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