Wild 2nd half ends with Carneiro’s 48-yard winner for No. 9 Ole Miss over No. 24 Louisville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lucas Carneiro kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give ninth-ranked Mississippi a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville on Sunday night in the Music City Kickoff .

The week's only game between ranked teams started sloppy only to turn into a second-half thriller.

Lincoln Kienholz, in his first career start after three seasons on Ohio State’s bench, tied it for Louisville at 38 with 1:28 left. The quarterback found Lawayne McCoy on the sideline for a 54-yard catch-and-run TD with 4:42 to go before his 7-yard TD run with 1:28 left.

Trinidad Chambliss set up the winning field goal with an 18-yard pass on third-and-6. Chambliss finished with 351 yards passing with three touchdowns, and he also ran for a fourth score all after halftime. Kewan Lacy ran for 61 yards on 17 carries with a 1-yard TD before being sidelined by an injured thigh.

Maybe it was a bit of opening night nerves or starting with a ranked, Power Four opponent. Both Ole Miss, who ended last season losing to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Louisville had issues in the first half.

A shotgun snap went over Chambliss’ head on the opening series, and Louisville's long snapper sent the ball flying over punter Niall Hayes’ head to set up a 1-yard TD run by Kewan Lacy. The Ole Miss running back ran for 61 yards on 17 carries before being sidelined by an injured thigh.

Chambliss looked nothing like the Heisman candidate Ole Miss has been promoting at Times Square in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas early. He fumbled after picking up a first down on a fourth-down run. Stanquan Clark also picked off a Chambliss pass to Deuce Alexander in the second quarter.

The quarterback playing thanks to a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling put on a show in the second half.

Chambliss found Alexander for not one, but a pair of 62-yard TD passes in the third quarter. He connected with Caleb Odom on a 35-yard TD early in the fourth, then Chambliss gave Ole Miss its biggest lead with a 5-yard TD run with 6:43 to go.

The takeaway

Louisville: Coach Jeff Brohm didn't get a chance to ease his new starting quarterback with an easy opponent. Kienholz threw for 307 yards with two TD passes. He also led the Cardinals rushing for 69 yards.

Ole Miss: The Rebels showed held Louisville running back Isaac Brown to 36 yards on 16 carries. Brown led the nation last season averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Remembering Dolly Parton

A tribute to the late singer and songwriter took place before the fourth quarter playing snippets of her hits from “Jolene” to “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You." Nissan Stadium's lights dimmed with fans standing and many holding up their cell phone flashlights.

Up next

Louisville hosts Villanova on Saturday.

Ole Miss hosts Charlotte on Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here