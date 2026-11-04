Wilkinson scores 23, Smith Jr. 20 as No. 12 Arkansas rolls Arkansas-Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 23 points and No. 12 Arkansas routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-61 on Tuesday night in the opener for both teams.

Wilkinson, a Georgia transfer, scored nine points, all on 3-pointers, during Arkansas’ 25-0 run to start the game after UAPB made the first basket.

The Golden Lions had eight turnovers and just seven shot attempts during that drought that ended at the 11:28 mark.

Freshmen Jordan Smith Jr added 20 points, Abdou Toure had 12 and Miikka Muurinen scored 10 in their collegiate debuts.

Smith and Muurinen, the top two recruits in coach John Calipari’s eight-man signing class, both started. Smith had four rebounds and three steals to go with his 20 points. Of the 13 players who saw time for Arkansas, 12 scored, including all the freshmen who accounted for 65 of the team’s 106 points.

Jalen Tatum led UAPB with 16 points.

The Razorbacks led by 19 points at halftime, a lead that might have been larger had they not gone the final 5:55 of the half without a field goal. They ultimately shot 55% from the floor and used a 19-2 second-half run to finish things in the final minutes.

Up Next

UAPB plays at Baylor on Friday.

Arkansas plays Virginia in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

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