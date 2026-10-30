Will Smith scores twice as the Sharks rally from a two-goal deficit to beat the Canucks 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith scored twice, including the tying goal just 11 seconds before Mason Marchment’s go-ahead goal, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Thursday night.

Marchment had a goal and an assist, while Macklin Celebrini recorded his 16th point of the season with an assist. Yaroslav Askarov made 23 saves for San Jose.

Smith scored his first goal at 8:00 of the third period on a power play to get the Sharks on the board. San Jose had gone 0 for 4 on the power play before Smith’s goal.

Smith tied the game with his second goal at 10:39, with Celebrini recording the assist. Marchment then gave the Sharks their first lead at 10:50.

Drew O’Connor and Liam Ohgren scored for Vancouver, while Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek had an assist. Leevi Merilainen stopped 21 shots for the Canucks.

O’Connor opened the scoring at 13:21 of the first period for his second goal of the season, scoring on a rebound with an assist from Pettersson. San Jose defenseman Dmitry Orlov tried to clear the puck but was stripped, leading to the goal.

Ohgren extended Vancouver’s lead to 2-0 at 18:56 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season.

The Canucks have lost 11 of their last 12 games, having snapped a 10-game losing streak with their previous win. Sharks fans booed as Vancouver took its two-goal lead into the second intermission.

Up next

Canucks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here