Will Venable wins AL Manager of the Year award after leading White Sox turnaround

Will Venable has won the AL Manager of the Year award after the Chicago White Sox made the playoffs this year following three 100-loss seasons in a row.

The White Sox became the first team in major league history to reach the playoffs after consecutive 100-loss seasons . Only the third of those came under Venable after he took over in 2025. They were 84-78 this year.

Venable topped balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that was conducted before the postseason and announced Tuesday night. The other AL finalists were two-time winner Kevin Cash of the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays and Chad Tracy, who took over the Boston Red Sox in April and led them to the playoffs.

Pat Murphy from first-time World Series champion Milwaukee was among the NL finalists along with Philadelphia’s Don Mattingly and Atlanta’s Walt Weiss. Murphy was seeking later Tuesday night to become the first manager in either league to win the award three years in a row. The Brewers had an MLB-high 103 wins during the regular season.

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