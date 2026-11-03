Williamson's 25 points, free throws by Fears, give Pelicans 135-134 win over Grizzlies in overtime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 25 points including nine in overtime, Jeremiah Fears hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left, and the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Memphis Grizzlies their first loss of the season, 135-134 on Monday night.

The Pelicans' third straight win snapped the Grizzlies' six-game winning streak to open the season. Memphis was the NBA's last undefeated team, its 6-0 start matching the best season-opening streak in franchise history.

Ty Jerome had 40 for Memphis, but his last-second 15-footer missed.

Karlo Matkovic scored a career high 25 to match Williamson, and Derik Queen finished with 20 for New Orleans.

Cameron Boozer finished with 18 for Memphis, while Jaylen Wells scored 16 points.

Jerome helped the Grizzlies send the game into overtime, scoring nine straight points in the final 1:43 to tie the game at 124 at the end of regulation.

The Pelicans were without starting guard Dejounte Murray, who missed his third game for personal reasons. Fellow starter Yves Missi and reserve Jordan Poole were out with injuries.

The Pelicans defense caused problems for Memphis in the first half. While Memphis, which struggled from 3-point range early began connecting, six turnovers and 18 points from Queen kept New Orleans in the lead.

Memphis had outscored opponents in the second half by an average of eight points, but couldn't shake the Pelicans. New Orleans led 100-95 entering the fourth, only the second time this season Memphis has trailed at the end of three.

After the final horn the teams were involved in a shouting match at midcourt and had to be separated with members of both squads still screaming at each other.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Jazz on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Pacers on Wednesday night.

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