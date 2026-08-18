Wisconsin counting on refurbished roster to help Badgers rebound from two straight losing seasons

Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

Wisconsin believes its increased investment in roster construction can help the Badgers bounce back from back-to-back losing seasons. Before departing as athletic director to take a job in the Big Ten office, Chris McIntosh decided to stick with Luke Fickell rather than making a coaching change. McIntosh believed Fickell could win at Wisconsin if he got more financial support.

Wisconsin then added 34 transfers, including 27 from other Bowl Subdivision programs. Wisconsin had a Power Four-leading 22 straight winning seasons before this recent downturn. An improved roster and a lighter schedule ought to help the Badgers return to bowl eligibility this season. Wisconsin opens against No. 4 Notre Dame, but the conference schedule doesn’t include any of the three Big Ten teams that made last year’s College Football Playoff (Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon).

Strengths include young linebackers

The linebacker duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano gives Wisconsin reason for hope. Both moved into the starting lineup late in their freshman seasons and provided a spark in victories over Washington and Illinois last year. Posa made such an impact that he earned third-team all-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches despite starting just five games.

Weaknesses include issues on offense

Wisconsin ranked next-to-last among all FBS programs last year – ahead of only UMass – in yards per game and yards per play. The Badgers did plenty of work to upgrade their talent base on that side of the ball in the offseason. There’s no doubt Wisconsin’s offense will be better this season than it was a year ago. But there was such a long way to go that simply getting back to respectability would be a major step forward.

New faces

S Marvin Burks Jr. started 26 straight games for Missouri from 2024-25. He had 66 tackles in 2024 and 49 last season.

QB Colton Joseph comes over from Old Dominion to become the fourth straight transfer to open a season as Wisconsin’s starter at this position. He threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,007 yards and 13 more scores last year to help Old Dominion go 9-3 in the regular season.

CB Javan Robinson made 26 straight starts at Arizona State from 2024-25.

RB Abu Sama III rushed for 1,933 yards at Iowa State the last three seasons. He ran fot 732 yards and gained 5.2 yards per carry last year.

OT PJ Wilkins has a good chance of opening the season as Wisconsin’s starting left tackle. He primarily played guard at his two previous schools: Charlotte (2024) and Mississippi (2025).

Key losses

LB Christian Alliegro (transfer to Ohio State, OL Joe Brunner (transfer to Indiana), CB Ricardo Hallman (Denver Broncos camp).

Biggest games for the Badgers

Notre Dame at Lambeau Field (Sept. 6), at No. 18 Penn State (Sept. 26), vs. No. 14 Southern California (Oct. 24), at No. 22 Iowa (Oct. 31), vs. Minnesota (Nov. 27)

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here