With Demond Williams Jr. back after short-lived departure, No. 17 Washington an unknown commodity

No. 17 Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — 2025 record: 9-4

Expectations

The Huskies are an unknown commodity going into Jedd Fisch’s third season at the helm, which is also Washington’s third season in the Big Ten.

Most of Washington’s toughest opponents – Iowa, Penn State and reigning national champion Indiana – will travel to Husky Stadium. How productive Demond Williams Jr. will be in his second season as starting quarterback after nearly leaving the program will be huge; in the Huskies’ four losses last season, he threw three touchdown passes against six interceptions.

Washington retained 60 players from last year’s roster but leading rusher (Jonah Coleman) and leading receiver (Denzel Boston) are not among them. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is here, though, after guiding the 15th-best scoring defense in the FBS a year ago. Fisch will call plays for the offense, too, after last year’s offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty took a job with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Strengths include the linebackers

The Huskies’ defense was perhaps stingier than expected in 2025, and could fare even better in 2026 thanks to Washington’s linebacker corps.

Led by Xe’ree Alexander, who had the second-most tackles on the team with 70, the Huskies have a proven commodity manning the middle. Jacob Manu, who only appeared in five games last season due to injury, has the potential to be a breakout performer. Manu was a first-team, All-Pac-12 player in 2023 as he led the conference in tackles with 116. Sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale logged 21 tackles during an injury-plagued 2025.

The Huskies’ defense figures to be a strength altogether, with other key returners like last year’s leading tackler in safety Alex McLaughlin, linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah and sophomore safety Rashawn Clark.

Weaknesses at some of the skill positions on offense

The minuses: Watching Coleman, one of the most prolific running backs in program history, leave for the NFL and Adam Mohammed, who totaled 523 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 2025, transfer to California. Jordan Washington, the leading returning rusher among the RBs, remains sidelined after a neck injury in April.

Still, Washington added some talent to the running back room. Senior Trey Cooley, who transferred from Troy, and senior Jayden Limar, who ran for 262 yards last season at Oregon, provide needed depth. Fisch is also high on redshirt freshman Quaid Carr.

New faces

RB Trey Cooley (transfer from Troy), LT Kodi Greene (incoming freshman), WR Christian Moss (transfer from Kennesaw State), RB Jayden Limar (transfer from Oregon), DT Derek Colman-Brusa (incoming freshman).

Key losses

RB Jonah Coleman (NFL), WR Denzel Boston (NFL), RB Adam Mohammed (transfer to Cal), WR Raiden Vines-Bright (transfer to Arizona State), OL Paki Finau (transfer to BYU).

Biggest games for the Buckeyes

At USC (Oct. 3), vs. Penn State (Nov. 7), vs. Indiana (Nov. 21), at Oregon (Nov. 28).

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