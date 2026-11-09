With trade talk still swirling, Indy begins the work week facing the challenge of uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts began this work week as they always do — meeting, breaking down game film and preparing for their next opponent.

Except this is no typical week in Indy.

With the NFL's trading deadline set for Tuesday afternoon and speculation continuing to swirl about some of the team's top players being moved, the unknown has turned the most normal routines into a challenge for the Colts (2-7) including creating a game plan for Sunday's contest against Miami (1-7).

“If something happens, obviously, we'll have to adjust,” Steichen said Monday. “We'll go through our game plan stuff tonight, tomorrow, but we'll know tomorrow at 4 o'clock (who we have) and we'll get it all figured out tomorrow night.”

The trade talk started heating up when team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts have since dealt two Pro Bowlers with expiring contracts, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, to NFC West teams and the rumor mill has only grown following those trades.

While All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver Josh Downs find themselves at the center of the discussions, they're not the only players contemplating potential changes.

Downs has requested a trade. But Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward has not and insisted Monday he's happy in Indy.

“I feel like it (a potential deal) is on everybody's mind,” he said. “If you're a good player, you feel like you've got a little value around the league. Teams might be interested in you. If a team needs a corner, I don't know if they're going to look for (me). But yeah, I've thought about it.”

The good news is that by the time the Colts practice Wednesday, they'll at least know who will be in the mix for their final eight games and what to install for the Dolphins game.

The bad news? Everyone must deal with another day of uncertainty.

“It'll be great to get the trade deadline over,” Steichen said. “Obviously, there's been a lot of speculation, a lot of talk, a lot of noise the last three weeks. So once that clears up (Tuesday) at 4 o'clock, you know, we can focus on what we need to focus on and that's football.”

What’s working

Hunter Wohler. The second-year safety was a tackling machine at Wisconsin, but missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. In his first career start Sunday, he showed he could be the same guy in the NFL, finishing with 16 tackles to double his career total.

What needs help

Offense. It's not just Jones, whose only turnover against Dallas came on Indy's final play. The Colts need a deep threat to move defenses off the line of scrimmage and create openings for receivers and rushers. Until then, expect more of the same.

Stock up

Seth McGowan. The rookie running back was impressive at training camp and has not disappointed in the regular season. He had six carries, 45 yards and one TD against Dallas. Taylor had 13 carries and 46 yards. McGowan's playing time also has increased with the trade speculation about Taylor. If the 2021 NFL rushing champ is dealt, McGowan will likely become Indy's new starter.

Stock down

Downs. The long-awaited battle against his younger brother, Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, didn't follow the envisioned script. The Colts receiver caught three of six passes thrown his direction for 24 yards and had two drops — not exactly helping his stock after requesting a trade.

Key injuries

Three key defenders — cornerback Justin Walley (knee), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and safety A.J. Haulcy (ankle) — were inactive against Dallas. Then Indy lost LB Jaylon Carlies (neck) and right tackle Jalen Travis (knee) in the first half. Travis is the replacement for Nelson. And after five straight losses, there's no reason to rush back WR Alec Pierce (heel) from injured reserve.

Key number

22 — The linebackers have struggled most of this season and the injuries gave Indy a chance to see what rookies CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher could do together. Allen, a second-round pick, had his best game with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Boettcher added 12 tackles, giving the duo a total of 22.

Next steps

It's unclear whether the trade talk has impacted Indy's play, but the Colts haven't looked good on offense or defense the last two weeks. Both have looked lethargic, which is why the Cowboys had a 508-271 advantage in total yards. If they can change those numbers, perhaps the Colts also can change directions as the schedule softens.

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